Editorial: What we learned from the primary

Iowa had record voter turnout for a June primary election Tuesday, driven by a blizzard of absentee ballots amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and with fewer polling place.
Iowans cast 522,207 ballots, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate, breaking the previous record of 449,490 in 1994. That included 411,000 voting absentee — 232,438 Democrats and 177,843 Republicans — compared with 38,000 total in the 2016 primary.
Pate and Gov. Kim Reynolds, both Republicans, promoted absentee balloting — as had many Republican state officials nationwide.
Yet President Donald Trump tweeted that voting by mail is “corrupt” and “RIPE for FRAUD,” although he has consistently voted by mail in New York and Florida.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr, who also has been voting by absentee ballot, told the New York Times, that foreign operations mailing in fake ballots was “one of the issues that I’m real worried about.”
“We’ve been talking about how, in terms of foreign influence, there are a number of foreign countries that could easily make counterfeit ballots, put names on them, send them in,” Barr said. “And it’d be very hard to sort out what’s happening.”
Barr didn’t provide any specifics. Secretaries of state refuted his scenario citing ballot envelopes with tracking bar codes or unique tally marks that can’t be replicated.
The relatively huge turnout, albeit around 25% of all Iowa registered voters, was largely due to two high-profile, contested races.
Republicans denied Steve King a 10th term in the 4th Congressional District, where state Sen. Randy Feenstra prevailed among a field of five.
The House Republican leadership previously ousted King from committee assignments after a series of controversial remarks. King, who has a Confederate flag on his desk, denied being a “white nationalist,” although evidence suggested otherwise.
In 2018, on a trip funded by a Holocaust memorial nonprofit group, King met with members of Austria’s far-right, anti-immigration Freedom Party, founded in the 1950s by former Nazis, although ties to current neo-Nazis have been exaggerated. He endorsed Toronto mayoral candidate Faith Goldy, who has appeared on neo-Nazi podcasts and was later banned from Facebook for promoting hate. He’s been sympathetic to the “Great Replacement,” a conspiracy theory that whites are progressively being replaced by non-Europeans.
Republican Chair Ronna McDaniel tweeted, “Steve King’s white supremacist rhetoric is totally inconsistent with the Republican Party, and I’m glad Iowa Republicans rejected him at the ballot box.”
Still, King lost by only 9% to Feenstra while calling opponents “billionaire coastal RINO-NeverTrumper, globalist, neocon elites.”
Contributions from the Republican establishment, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, National Right to Life and the Republican Jewish Coalition, gave Feenstra a $925,800 to $331,000 fundraising advantage.
In 2018, King barely beat Democratic newcomer J.D. Scholten by 3% in a district Trump carried by 27% two years earlier. Scholten is now a longshot against Feenstra, who is anti-immigration, anti-abortion and pro-Trump, like King but without the controversy.
After King’s defeat, the highly regarded Cook Political Report and Inside Elections changed its prediction for the 4th District from “lean Republican” to “safe Republican.”
Businesswoman Theresa Greenfield won a hotly contested Democratic primary to face Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in November.
Democrats believe Ernst is vulnerable after having slipped in a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll from a high of 57% in February 2019 to 47% in March. Internal Democratic polls showed Greenfield running neck-and-neck with her despite limited voter recognition.
Iowa, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Maine and Montana are the best opportunities for Democrats to flip the Senate, where they trail 53-47.
Greenfield bowed out of the 3rd Congressional District primary in 2018 after turning her campaign manager in forging signatures on nominating petitions.
She was the choice of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee; EMILY’s List of female donors; and unions, including AFSCME Council 61 and the American Federation of Labor AFL-CIO.
Her campaign raised $7 million but spent only $2.3 million, leaving her loaded heading into November.
She defeated former Navy Adm. Mike Franken by nearly 20% with Indianola attorney Kimberly Graham and Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro trailing.
Mauro, a perennial loser in Democratic primaries, provided Republicans with a blueprint for denigrating Greenfield while spending $4 million of his own money, often on attack ads.
While much of Greenfield’s campaign used a soft approach aimed at getting to know her better, relying heavily on having overcome misfortune — her first husband’s tragic death.
The senatorial election, though, promises to be hardball with so much at stake, and then there’s contentious presidential, congressional and legislative contests.
If you thought TV was inundated with political commercials last month, the worst is yet to come. Either subscribe to a streaming service allowing you to fast-forward or find a vacant bomb shelter in which to hide during the months to come. The plagues of 2020 are far from over.
