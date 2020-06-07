Editorial: What we learned from the primary

She was the choice of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee; EMILY’s List of female donors; and unions, including AFSCME Council 61 and the American Federation of Labor AFL-CIO.

Her campaign raised $7 million but spent only $2.3 million, leaving her loaded heading into November.

She defeated former Navy Adm. Mike Franken by nearly 20% with Indianola attorney Kimberly Graham and Des Moines businessman Eddie Mauro trailing.

Mauro, a perennial loser in Democratic primaries, provided Republicans with a blueprint for denigrating Greenfield while spending $4 million of his own money, often on attack ads.

While much of Greenfield’s campaign used a soft approach aimed at getting to know her better, relying heavily on having overcome misfortune — her first husband’s tragic death.

The senatorial election, though, promises to be hardball with so much at stake, and then there’s contentious presidential, congressional and legislative contests.

If you thought TV was inundated with political commercials last month, the worst is yet to come. Either subscribe to a streaming service allowing you to fast-forward or find a vacant bomb shelter in which to hide during the months to come. The plagues of 2020 are far from over.

