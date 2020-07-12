Editorial: What 'defunding' police might look like

CHOP did have volunteer medics; the Sentinels, an armed leftist security group; and the Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club, an anti-fascist organization pledging nonviolence.

Then paranoia set in — first with rampant fist fights, then an influx of homeless people — including an altercation after a man dubbed his grill KKK (Klay’s Kommunity Kitchen) — and gang violence.

A 19-year-old man was shot June 20 and died when paramedics arriving in an ambulance were turned away by protesters blocks away at the barricades. Nine days later, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old in a car were shot while near a barricade. The older boy died.

The alleged security teams subsequently left.

Andre Taylor, a community organizer whose brother was killed by police during an arrest in 2016, was among those brokering a return to normalcy.

He told the New York Times, “If you put yourself in the shoes of anyone in authority that has to care for the well-being of its people, you can’t allow killings and shootings to happen on a daily basis. You can’t do it. I wouldn’t do it.”

If CHOP made an area devoid of police seem nonsensical, “reimagining police” by having mental health professionals intervene when possible seems quite logical.