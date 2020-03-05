Editorial: We’re wasting time on flood prep

This isn’t a gotcha moment. We don’t pretend to have the answers, and nor do we expect the mayors to. But these are the leaders we’ve elected, and we think they ought to share their perspectives publicly, together, so residents have a better understanding of how flooding affects the Quad-Cities as a whole.

We applaud the efforts many have already undertaken to tackle this problem, including the city of Davenport, which is involved in a planning study with several other entities, including the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. (It’s worth noting the results won’t be out until November, though, long after spring flood season.)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service have been instrumental in helping us understand how the river works and what to expect. After last year’s flood, the weather service decided to add a third spring outlook to its forecast schedule to help the region prepare.

The outlook isn’t pretty. As we reported earlier this month, there’s a 95% chance of major flooding along the Mississippi River again this year. These floods are no longer once-in-a-generation events; experts say disastrous flooding will only become more frequent.