Editorial: We need police, but they must do better

There is enormous value in putting into place cultures and protocols that encourage serving and protecting over confrontation. In 2013, Camden, N.J., sent the entire force packing and reconstituted it with a larger countywide force of officers retrained to police with a community-service or guardian mindset.

Camden had been among the most dangerous cities in the nation. The change put more officers, not less, on the streets. Crime, violence and police abuses dropped as new training manuals and policies emphasized shooting as a last resort. City officials say officers received de-escalation and force minimization training before, but that the new policy better underscored the department’s new focus.

The endgame should be to create a better, more responsive police force in every city. At the top of our list of reforms is the duty to intervene, which requires officers to stop other cops from using force recklessly or otherwise abusing their powers. Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall reminded officers of this responsibility last week with a direct order, and police chiefs everywhere should do the same as well as follow it up with training and other provisions to ensure that this responsibility is ingrained into general police practice.