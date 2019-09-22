Dan Trelka’s tenure as Waterloo police chief has been anything but dull.
From the minute he set foot in town back in 2010, he was going to be a different kind of police chief.
Not that he didn’t deal with the same issues as his predecessors — drugs, violence, guns, domestic abuse and accusations of excessive force, also known as police brutality.
But he survived nearly a decade as chief. And now, still a member of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, he’s looking to additional horizons. On Monday, he announced he’ll retire as police chief effective Nov. 30.
His retirement announcement, coming just days before the filing deadline for nomination papers for the city election, raised speculation he might challenge multi-term incumbent Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
Trelka knocked that rumor down right away.
“I’m not running for anything this year,” Trelka told the Courier.
Of course that leaves the door open a crack.
What is apparent is Trelka presided over a department that had its ups and downs over the last decade but now seems to be on an even keel.
The city has enjoyed a downward trend in crime, although that’s a year-to-year — sometimes hour-to-hour — challenge.
The difference is the way Trelka approached his job — positive about his community and his officers. It’s hard to imagine Dan Trelka without a smile.
While Trelka could be flamboyant in some of his initiatives, it was in his one-on-one interactions where the Wisconsin native, former marine and former Sturgeon Bay police chief made a difference.
In what some have called “the most segregated hour in America” — religious worship — Trelka attended services all over town. He relied on his shared religious faith to make inroads across racial lines.
He enjoyed the city and its history. For example, he participated in a re-enactment of the 1930s shootout that ended in the death of John Dillinger gang member Tommy Carroll in a Waterloo alley. Some might have shrunk from such an event, but Trelka took in the community spirit in which it was intended.
You have free articles remaining.
He became a staple in a number of community initiatives. He participated in a 100-mile bike ride with Drew Collins, father and uncle of slain Evansdale cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, in a benefit for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Trelka needed some help himself in 2016. His department was beset by excessive force lawsuits and allegations of racial bias. The city paid out $2.7 million in damages, and it appeared his job hung by a thread. A report spread that Trelka had told his officers he had been asked to resign.
Many in the community rallied around him. Mayor Hart decided Trelka should stay, though he had him concentrate on police duties instead of expanding into fire administration as safety services director.
Trelka never shied away from frank discussions about Waterloo’s problems and said he would work with the mayor.
“We’ve got some challenges we face. We’ve got some adjustments to make,” Trelka said. “We’re having great conversations. All of this is for the betterment of Waterloo, and I’m optimistic for the future of all of us.”
Public sessions were conducted through the Waterloo Human Rights Commission featuring speakers and experts on community policing. Traditionally African-American churches and other houses of worship held prayer services for law enforcement and the community. Regular “Taking Back Waterloo” peace marches were conducted. The discussion is ongoing. A vigilant community, a “stubborn old Marine” and his department continue to strive to contain crime, if never totally eliminating it.
The steady, if sometimes grudgingly slow, progress has been helped by a police chief who wears his heart on his sleeve. There’s no better evidence of that than his own large family. Trelka and his wife, Sandy, have six adopted children, five biological children, a foster child, and have guardianship of
another.
In early 2018, Trelka intended to donate a kidney to an ailing former fellow Sturgeon Bay officer. They weren’t a match. He donated a kidney anyway — to a total stranger, Jimmy Outlaw, an African-American gentleman from Milwaukee.
“It was very emotional,” Trelka said. “He has six kids. He has grandkids. Jimmy is 53.” Trelka is 54. “Gosh, we just hugged, and it was very emotional. We met about 10 or 15 minutes. When I left his room, he told me he loved me. I said, ‘I love you,
brother.’”
Trelka made waves again later in 2018 when he became the first Republican in a decade to win a seat on the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors in what was a predominantly Democratic year at the polls. He received legal clearance to hold both jobs.
Now he feels it’s a good time to step away from the police department. We can’t help but feel he’s left his officers and this city in a better place with his rare combination of tenacity and genuine good spirit.
Of course, we’re anticipating there will be a next chapter. That’s because the “stubborn old Marine” has never been a shy boy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.