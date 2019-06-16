A Washington, D.C., design consulting firm has its work cut out for it in downtown Cedar Falls.
The firm of Ferrell Madden must sort out and synthesize many divergent wishes for the downtown area.
Over four days of a “visioning” process for downtown, which drew participation from a few dozen residents, here’s what folks told the consultants: We’ve inserted some thoughts of our own, which, hopefully lace together some loose ends.
Transportation
Participants want a more “walkable” and bicycle-friendly downtown, yet they also want a cramped downtown parking situation addressed. They want to attract more people, but apparently not more cars.
Included in the discussion was a long-term proposal to reduce South Main Street — one of two main north-south thoroughfares in the city along with Hudson Road — from four lanes to three, with bicycle lanes and maybe a center turning lane. Roundabouts also have been mentioned as a possibility. That project was put on the back burner a year and a half ago until other major construction projects neared completion.
We anticipated someone might “envision” closing the downtown Main Street Parkade to vehicle traffic from First to Sixth streets and make it a pedestrian mall similar to downtown Iowa City. It would be a logical next step, since much of the through traffic in downtown uses Washington or Clay streets anyway.
But pushing parking to the periphery of downtown may not be the ideal situation for downtown residents who would have to hike to get to their cars. It may open an opportunity for private ride services as well as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of Black Hawk County.
We applaud developers who think of options such as drive-under parking with their projects, but the city may have to consider some kind of parking facility near downtown — just as the University of Northern Iowa has a multi-modal transportation facility with parking adjacent to campus.
Development
Some “visionaries” want controlled growth — i.e. no strip malls — but others want to streamline the approval process for developments. Beautification improvements were popular with some, while others want undeveloped parts of downtown developed.
We recall the debate a few years ago about whether a pink storefront was permissible on the Parkade. The City Council resisted the pink storefront while finding a way to shoehorn in, three blocks away, a new multi-story residential-commercial development.
We would suggest some consistency in dealing with development. Anyone bringing development to the community should be prepared to be flexible, but at the same time receive respect in the review process for their desire to invest in our community.
Sewer infrastructure
Some want the city’s sewage treatment plant along the Cedar River moved out of downtown. Moved to where is not exactly clear, though the idea of developing a metro wastewater treatment system with Waterloo has been revived as cities facing staggering bills to meet regulatory requirements.
The obvious objection is odor. Not addressed however, was the odor and haze which occasionally drift down from the city yard waste composting operation along North Main Street just across the river from downtown, particularly if the material there combusts.
Riverfront facilities
Apparently absent from the downtown “visioning” discussion was incorporating new public facilities spinning off of an improved downtown flood control levee. That includes a possible downtown riverfront recreation/whitewater kayaking facility and a proposed amphitheater adjacent to the downtown levee at East Second and State streets as part of the River Place project.
The synergy between downtown and the various sites of the Sturgis Falls and Cedar Basin Jazz Festival operations and the historic Ice House Museum should also be kept in mind, and how the impact of proposed improvements to First Street can be done so as to not create a barrier between downtown and the river — particularly in light of the new Hampton Inn opening on First Street.
All these challenges are good problems to have because they result from growth, redevelopment and revitalization.
We recall a time in the not-too-distant past when half of downtown storefronts were empty. There was ample parking then. State Street was a series of empty lots following the Standard Golf fire in the early 1990s and a relocated salvage operation. The redevelopment seen now with River Place was only a dream. And let’s not forget 2008 and 2016, when floods nearly overtopped the downtown levee and and did envelop North Cedar on the other side of the river.
Don Duncan of Cedar Falls, the late longtime factory manager of John Deere’s Waterloo operations who guided tractor production through good times and bad, was fond of the saying: “Those who fail to plan are planning to fail.”
Cedar Falls, with this visioning process, is not failing to plan. Bravo for that.
