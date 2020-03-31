Editorial: Virus spurs new ideas in voting

Yet the Republican resistance is less pronounced in many states, including Utah, as recent actions indicate. The Washington Post recently reported the Indiana chairs of both parties advocated expanded access to absentee voting as did mayors of Green Bay, Appleton and Neenah, Wis., two of whom are Republicans.

Pate, a Republican who is president of the National Association of Secretaries of State, told the Post congressional efforts to expand voting by mail are “a recipe for disaster” with insufficient machinery, inadequately trained poll workers and an ill-informed public.

“You have 50 states with different levels of resources and history of how they do voting,” he said. “I want to caution Congress that there is no one-size plan that fits all of us.”

Pate estimated an all voting-by-mail election would increase his annual budget from $1.5 million to $8 million.

“The best (Congress) can do is give us the financial resources to implement what we can in our states to be successful,” Pate said. “I’m pleading with the feds, yes, we need funding, but allow states to develop plans that best fit their states.”

Higher costs are inevitable. The 31 states with fewer than 15% of ballots cast by mail in 2018 would have to print at least 70 million more ballots.