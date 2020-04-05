Editorial: Virus infects already ailing farm economy

After taking a financial beating during trade wars the last two years — alleviated to some extent by federal bailouts — the agriculture sector in Iowa now must cope with the ramifications of the coronavirus epidemic.
Americans have had to change dining habits. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s household resilience index, food purchased away from home — for hotels, restaurants and institutions — previously accounted for 54% of total food expenditures, and eating at home was 46%.
Now restaurants can no longer offer dining in, hotels are largely empty and schools are closed. Fruits and vegetables have been in danger of quickly rotting while awaiting rerouting. The growers’ association recently implored USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue to have the agency buy $1 billion worth of perishables. Some of that produce has gone to food banks.
Iowa’s agriculture industry — a leading producer of corn, soybeans, hogs, eggs, cattle and dairy — is also feeling the pain. Beleaguered dairy producers, who never seem to catch a break, are hurting with school cafeterias closed, while restaurants and hotels have less need for milk and cream.
According to CNBC, grain futures in recent weeks have been “grim.” Corn futures were down 10% and soybeans 4%.
Corn-based ethanol is caught in the crosshairs of the oil war between the Saudis and the Russians, which have increased production while COVID-19 has reduced consumption. With an oil glut, prices have tanked at $20 per barrel and storage space is running out.
For the U.S. oil producers, it’s also an opportunity to drive down competitors in ethanol and fracking. The Trump administration reneged on promises to help the former, then vowed more help. The latter is awash in debt with conservatives and environmentalists opposing a possible bailout bid.
With fewer Americans eating out, demand for beef, pork, chicken and fish has declined. Futures prices for lean hogs decreased 12% over a recent two-week period and cattle prices 13%.
Iowa farmers have had to assess the risk they’re willing to take amid an uncertain future.
One question is whether China will honor its commitment to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in farm goods that President Donald Trump maintained in February was a condition of an interim trade pact.
Prior to the two-year trade war, China bought $20 billion in U.S. farm products, which fell to $8 billion annually. Because African swine fever has wiped out nearly half of its hogs, more pork purchases are expected.
China presumably wants to keep Trump happy, even if forgoing soybean deals with Brazil, which has its own problems.
But Iowa farmers’ concerns are compounded by the availability of seasonal workers willing to take jobs Americans won’t even in times of high unemployment.
They come from Mexico, Central and South America as well as migrants from other states — often U.S. citizens — who detassel and process corn; walk beans; work in hog confinements, on dairy farms and in egg production; and assist with a variety of other crops.
The availability of workers qualifying for H-2A guest work permits had been in doubt with consulates closed at the border due to COVID-19. The federal government recently waived the required in-person interview for first-time and many returning applicants. Whether workers will make the trek, though, is questionable.
COVID-19 cases reported in Mexico are significantly less than the U.S. Many Mexicans may be hesitant to leave their families to take health risks. Yet the Mexican government until recently was reluctant to shutter its economy. Its testing also lagged far behind the U.S. — 65 tests per million compared to 2,250 per million in the U.S., according to the Washington Post.
That should raise issues in the agriculture community about health precautions for workers — from social distancing to wearing gloves — and the need for testing.
The recent economic rescue package passed by Congress helps. It provides agriculture with a $50 billion safety net, up from $30 billion. Farmers received 24% of their income from government programs in 2019.
John Deere is being whipsawed by COVID-19 as well. Farmers are expected to spend less on new equipment because of lower crop prices. Deere stock dropped 21 percent in recent weeks, although J.P. Morgan upgraded it from Sell to Hold.
Deere is designated as an essential critical infrastructure business, requiring it to maintain domestic operations, although it recently suspended work in Dubuque and Moline, Ill., after a worker tested positive in both locations.
Its situation in Brazil is more precarious. COVID-19 forced it to stop production at six plants. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is indifferent, calling it a “measly cold” and belittling precautions. Brazilians, he said, can be dunked in raw sewage and “don’t catch a thing.” With limited testing, it has 6,836 cases and 240 deaths.
While health workers and first responders on the front lines are rightfully applauded, behind-the-scenes farmers should be recognized for aiding our well-being in turbulent times.
