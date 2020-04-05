Editorial: Virus infects already ailing farm economy

They come from Mexico, Central and South America as well as migrants from other states — often U.S. citizens — who detassel and process corn; walk beans; work in hog confinements, on dairy farms and in egg production; and assist with a variety of other crops.

The availability of workers qualifying for H-2A guest work permits had been in doubt with consulates closed at the border due to COVID-19. The federal government recently waived the required in-person interview for first-time and many returning applicants. Whether workers will make the trek, though, is questionable.

COVID-19 cases reported in Mexico are significantly less than the U.S. Many Mexicans may be hesitant to leave their families to take health risks. Yet the Mexican government until recently was reluctant to shutter its economy. Its testing also lagged far behind the U.S. — 65 tests per million compared to 2,250 per million in the U.S., according to the Washington Post.

That should raise issues in the agriculture community about health precautions for workers — from social distancing to wearing gloves — and the need for testing.

The recent economic rescue package passed by Congress helps. It provides agriculture with a $50 billion safety net, up from $30 billion. Farmers received 24% of their income from government programs in 2019.