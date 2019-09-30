Veterans of all ages, eras and branches of service were recognized at the Courier’s first “Stories of Honor” event Sept. 26 at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum.
It was part of The Courier’s “Stories of Honor” project. We profiled the veterans in a Courier special section, then recognized them at an evening event at the Sullivan museum, part of the Grout Museum District. The Courier stories, and excerpts from “oral history” interviews provided by the Grout, may be viewed online at wcfcourier.com.
The Sullivan museum is named for the five Waterloo brothers who died together in the South Pacific during World War II. But the museum is dedicated to all Iowans who served our nation in the military.
Just as the Sullivans are emblematic of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, so too do we believe the “Stories of Honor” veterans are symbolic of all veterans who served and sacrificed, including those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Indeed, there was a lot of pain in the veterans’ stories — physical pain from risking life and limb in combat, but also the emotional scars of living with memories of war.
Honorees included:
- Dan Crawford of Independence, Army, Vietnam.
- Eddie Johnson of Waterloo, Navy, Korea.
- Fred Morris of Evansdale, Marines, Mayaguez incident, Cambodia, 1975.
- Wayne Fox of Waterloo, Navy test pilot, Korea and Cold War.
- Kris Jones of Waterloo, Waterloo Delta Battery Marines, Persian Gulf War.
- Heidi Warrington of Waterloo, career Army nurse, Kosovo.
- Spouses Angie Gingrich; Army nurse, Operation Enduring Freedom; and Iowa Army National Guard Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich, recently named commander of the Iowa Guard’s Waterloo-headquartered 1st Battlalion, 133rd Infantry regiment.
- Eddie Cahill, Navy, Korean War and evacuation from North Vietnam, 1954.
- Richard Helling of New Hampton, U.S. Army, Battle of the Bulge, World War II.
- Ray Fredrick of Waverly, Air Force, among the “Dirty Thirty” pilots assigned to South Vietnam in the early 1960s before the U.S escalated involvement in the war with the Tonkin Gulf Resolution.
- Jaime Jaenke, 29, of Iowa Falls, U.S. Navy corpsman, killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006, recognized posthumously.
We’ve gotten to know these folks. It is we who are honored to be part of the project. We hope it is as rewarding for our readers to read and hear their stores as it was for us to write them.
The more we tell the stories of these selfless individuals, the more the public will appreciate their sacrifice, and the more the veterans will feel appreciated for that sacrifice.
You have free articles remaining.
And that applies not just to veterans themselves but to families of veterans
That was underscored by Jon Cox, a University of Northern Iowa administrator and former Panther basketball player who attended the event. He lost his wife, Toni, last year to cancer tied to contaminated water she was exposed to at Camp Lejeune, N.C., as a little girl while her father was a Navy corpsman in Vietnam.
Her father also died from exposure to the bad water. We did a Courier story on the family’s plight in 2017. It drew public attention to the lack of benefits for military families exposed to this malady. Jon Cox again expressed his gratitude to us for making that situation better known. The depth of the Cox family’s double sacrifice must never be forgotten.
While those in the U.S. armed forces today make up a small percentage of the overall population, nearly everyone is related to, knows and/or loves a veteran. The veterans themselves don’t talk about it much. They try to live their lives without reliving bad memories or pounding their chests like athletes celebrating a good play in a big game.
Over the years, we’ve had many family members tell us they learned more about their loved one’s service in uniform through our interviews, or through the 2,000-plus oral histories provided to the Sullivan museum over nearly 20 years. The museum is a historic registry and archive of those stories. Very often, after those veterans pass on, the complimentary DVDs the museum provides the veterans are played at their funeral visitations.
We encourage all veterans, and anyone who knows or loves veteran, to go to the Grout/Sullivan museums, enter their records in the museum’s registry and schedule an oral history interview — not for themselves, but for posterity — their children and grandchildren.
This project doesn’t end here. We plan to make “ Stories of Honor” a recurring event. Because service in the cause of liberty, past, present and future, never ends. In truth, it will endure as long as liberty itself.
The Courier thanks its major sponsors in “Stories of Honor” — Hope Martin “Buzz” Anderson and his Anderson Enterprises and Stardust Productions, Lincoln Savings Bank, as well as its partnership with The Grout.
We invite others to similarly join in our cause: to preserve tell and retell the stories of veterans, “to preserve the blessings of liberty for ourselves and our posterity,” as the preamble to our Constitution says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.