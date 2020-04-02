Editorial: Ventilator shortage was predictable

With governors in coronavirus hotspots scrounging for tens of thousands of ventilators, blame on the lack of availability can be widely apportioned.
Decades before President Donald Trump told governors, as he did in early March, “Try getting it yourselves,” the federal government dictated that hospitals have the minimum amount of emergency equipment necessary on hand.
And while the president hammered auto executives to produce thousands of ventilators, which they had never made before, the federal government had recognized a possible need after 9/11 created scenarios of biological weapon scares.
To that end, it funded efforts by small manufacturers to develop inexpensive, portable, easy to operate ventilators only for those companies to be purchased by larger companies, which considered those machines a threat to their commercial products. About $20 million later, none were ever produced for the government.
The long-term blame dates back to 1983, according to University of Georgia history professor Stephen Mihm, who has studied U.S. health care financing. That’s when “Made in Japan” went from being a joke to the gold standard of manufacturing with a “just in time” system maximizing the use of existing inventories without delay.
While it revitalized American industry, U.S. politicians used it as a model for the health care system. Instead of reimbursing hospitals for daily expenses, the Reagan administration proposed paying Medicare costs on the basis of diagnosis, not length of stay. That prompted hospitals to get patients in and out as soon as feasibly possible.
Hospital beds since have fallen significantly per 1,000, and extra ventilators weren’t essential.
But the Bush administration was concerned after 9/11 about what would happen if terrorists launched biological weapon attacks on major population areas.
It wanted to stockpile thousands of ventilators.
Ventilators are designed to prevent a virus from damaging lungs by increasing levels of oxygen into them. Ventilators have a humidifier to add heat and moisture to match body temperature. Patients get medication to relax their respiratory system, enabling the machine to regulate it.
It’s an intricate machine with hundreds of parts. The major manufacturers were overseas with smaller companies in the U.S.
In 2006, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority was created in the Department of Health and Human Services to prepare for medical responses to chemical, biological and nuclear attacks and infectious diseases. It anticipated needing 70,000 more ventilators for a moderate pandemic.
California-based Newport Medical, owned by a Japanese company, won the $6.1 million contract to develop the ventilator with the promise the government would buy tens of thousands. With ventilators going for $10,000, it developed one costing $3,000.
It applied for Food and Drug Administration approval in 2012, then was bought for $100 million by Covidien which, in turn, was bought by Medtronic for $50 billion. Medtronic had pricier ventilators that would have competed with the Newport model, and it scuttled the project.
BARDA tried again with a $13.8 million contract to Trilogy Evo Universal, a Pennsylvania company owned by Dutch electronics giant Philips. The FDA approved it last September. HHS was prepared to order 10,000 at $3,280 each for the Strategic National Stockpile.
But none made it into the national stockpile. Instead, Philips has been selling ventilators online for $12,495, according to ProPublica.
After New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, requested the federal government help find 30,000 ventilators, Trump told Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators.”
He subsequently reversed form, blaming GM, in part, for not producing ventilators.
“General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly — abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!” he tweeted.
GM, which had sold the Lordstown plant, was awaiting approval of a $1.5 billion government contract to make the ventilators — at $18,000 each — at its auto parts facility in Kokomo, Ind., in partnership with Ventec, a small ventilator manufacturer.
The New York Times reported the administration believed GM could quickly ramp up production to make 20,000 monthly, but that wasn’t feasible until the end of the year. Initially, the partnership could produce only 5,000 to 7,500 monthly. That derailed the negotiations.
So Trump pressed Ford and Tesla to produce ventilators as well.
Ford promised to produce 50,000 ventilators within 100 days, beginning April 20, at its Ypsilanti, Mich., plant in partnership with GE Healthcare.
Tesla was negotiating a partnership with Medtronic — the same firm that had upended the Newport Medical project. And Philips, too, vowed to produce more.
Trump has at various times underestimated the pandemic, while overpromising medical supplies and the ventilators needed to deal with it.
The predictable problem of a substantial shortage predates Trump. Yet public-private partnerships to address it went awry at different turns because of potentially impacting corporate profits.
