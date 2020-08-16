Editorial: Veep selection another first for Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, has been tabbed the first African-American and Asian-American woman to run for vice president by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
It’s yet another first for Harris — the first Black female San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general and U.S. senator.
She checks a variety of boxes for Biden: Woman of color, comparative centrist, environmentalist and combative campaigner.
Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions was speechless after Harris interrogated him at a Senate hearing. “I’m not able to be rushed this fast. It makes me nervous.”
In May, she asked his successor, William Barr, “Has the president or anyone at the White House ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone?” He stuttered, but didn’t respond.
President Donald Trump called her questioning of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “nasty.”
She also took on Biden during the first Democratic debate after he bragged about working closely with segregationist senators who opposed busing Black children to integrate schools.
“You know,” she said, “there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools. And she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.”
Like Ronald Reagan, who gave George H.W. Bush a pass for criticizing “Voodoo economics,” Biden saw the value in overlooking a grudge against Harris, a close friend of his late son, Beau, while Delaware attorney general.
The murder of George Floyd put pressure on Biden to pick a woman of color, ruling out Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan.
Rep. Karen Bass, D-California, was too “radical.” Obama administration National Security Advisor Susan Rice was synonymous with the Benghazi debacle; Rep. Val Demings, D-Florida, was a little-known former Orlando police chief; and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-New Mexico, is a Latina, while Black females are a driving force among the party’s base.
Like Barack Obama, Harris reflects a multiracial America.
Her father, an economics professor, was born in Jamaica. Her mother, a cancer researcher, was born in India. They met as student protestors at the University of California in Berkeley and divorced while Harris was in grade school.
Harris and her younger sister, Maya, were raised by her mother, the daughter of a prominent Indian politician, and brought up with respect for both their Hindu and Black Baptist heritage.
After attending middle and high school in Montreal, where her mother taught at McGill University, Harris shunned Ivy League schools for Howard University, then earned her law degree at UC Berkeley.
To become the San Francisco DA, she defeated her boss, Terence Hallinan, calling him “incompetent,” then upped the conviction rate. Her career got an initial boost as the girlfriend and protégé of California kingmaker Willie Brown. They broke up when he became San Francisco mayor.
As DA, she pressured Black parents to send their kids to school or face truancy charges because of the high crime rate among dropouts. Liberals decried it as punitive, but the truancy rate dropped, and no parents were prosecuted.
She curbed racial profiling and endeavored to keep low-level offenders from serving time with a “Back on Track” program promoting a return to school or work rather than jail.
Harris attempted to cultivate a close relationship while working with the police, which abruptly ended when she refused to seek the death penalty for a cop killer, consistent with her then opposition to capital punishment.
During the Democratic debates, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, pummeled her record as a “progressive prosecutor” while attorney general, citing marijuana cases and a wrongful conviction. Harris opposed police officers wearing body cameras and having her office investigate egregious police shootings, leaving it to local DAs. Her position changed after George Floyd.
As AG, she rejected a $4 billion mortgage foreclosure settlement, then got $20 billion; forced Volkswagen into an $86 million settlement for cheating on diesel emissions disclosures; won an indictment against a pipeline company after an oil spill and opposed a refinery expansion near minority neighborhoods.
Her presidential campaign unraveled after a series of flip flops, including abandoning Medicare-for-All to embrace a private option, but that more closely hews with Biden.
As the VP candidate, Harris may be best suited to potentially help Biden overcome the poor Black turnout in 2016 while galvanizing female suburban voters who helped Democrats retake the House in 2018.
