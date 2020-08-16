Editorial: Veep selection another first for Kamala Harris

To become the San Francisco DA, she defeated her boss, Terence Hallinan, calling him “incompetent,” then upped the conviction rate. Her career got an initial boost as the girlfriend and protégé of California kingmaker Willie Brown. They broke up when he became San Francisco mayor.

As DA, she pressured Black parents to send their kids to school or face truancy charges because of the high crime rate among dropouts. Liberals decried it as punitive, but the truancy rate dropped, and no parents were prosecuted.

She curbed racial profiling and endeavored to keep low-level offenders from serving time with a “Back on Track” program promoting a return to school or work rather than jail.

Harris attempted to cultivate a close relationship while working with the police, which abruptly ended when she refused to seek the death penalty for a cop killer, consistent with her then opposition to capital punishment.

During the Democratic debates, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, pummeled her record as a “progressive prosecutor” while attorney general, citing marijuana cases and a wrongful conviction. Harris opposed police officers wearing body cameras and having her office investigate egregious police shootings, leaving it to local DAs. Her position changed after George Floyd.