Editorial: Use all weapons against virus

To flatten the curve on the coronavirus pandemic, health experts believe a combination of testing and contact tracking are essential.

The first is far from robust in the U.S. The second would use an app with Bluetooth technology available in every smartphone to anonymously track people testing positive and alerting people they come near. It faces privacy obstacles.

President Donald Trump’s claim April 28 that the U.S. had done more testing than all nations combined falls short, according to Factcheck.org. The aggregator Worldometer reported the U.S. had done 22,524 tests per 1 million on May 3, just outside the Top 40 globally per capita.

The U.S. had 1.2 million cases, nearly a third of the world’s total, although testing data and deaths in China, Russia and Brazil — among others — are very suspect.

The need for U.S. testing has increased with more states allowing businesses to open up, even with restrictions, as is now the case in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday that Iowa had “met” its peak of COVID-19 cases. By May 3, 53,186 tests had been administered with 9,169 positive results and 184 deaths. (Deaths through Saturday stand at 252.)