Editorial: Use all weapons against virus

To flatten the curve on the coronavirus pandemic, health experts believe a combination of testing and contact tracking are essential.
The first is far from robust in the U.S. The second would use an app with Bluetooth technology available in every smartphone to anonymously track people testing positive and alerting people they come near. It faces privacy obstacles.
President Donald Trump’s claim April 28 that the U.S. had done more testing than all nations combined falls short, according to Factcheck.org. The aggregator Worldometer reported the U.S. had done 22,524 tests per 1 million on May 3, just outside the Top 40 globally per capita.
The U.S. had 1.2 million cases, nearly a third of the world’s total, although testing data and deaths in China, Russia and Brazil — among others — are very suspect.
The need for U.S. testing has increased with more states allowing businesses to open up, even with restrictions, as is now the case in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday that Iowa had “met” its peak of COVID-19 cases. By May 3, 53,186 tests had been administered with 9,169 positive results and 184 deaths. (Deaths through Saturday stand at 252.)
A Trump administration draft estimate, according to the Washington Post, predicts 3,000 daily deaths nationwide will be the new normal come June 1, compared with 2,000 deaths daily last week, according to a Johns Hopkins University model. The nation has surpassed 70,000 deaths.
In March, researchers at Oxford University in England wrote in the journal Science that COVID-19 was spreading “too fast to be contained by manual contact tracing.” They advocated using Bluetooth-like technology with an app that could “replace a week’s work of manual contact tracing with instantaneous signals transmitted to and from a central server.”
In a rare kumbaya moment, Apple and Google jointly agreed to work together to develop and make available an app based on PACT, an open-source protocol devised at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
PACT was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The app reportedly could be available this month. Public health officials would determine the implementation.
The type of contact tracing is either “decentralized,” which is anonymous without requiring a phone number or email address, or a “centralized system,” which provides infection data to public health officials to contact people who may have been infected.
Individuals would have to voluntarily participate. Those with a confirmed diagnosis would get a code. With Apple’s app, a smartphone signal would be sent to anyone in contact with the infected person. They would be alerted about needing isolation and/or testing.
The American Civil Liberties Union praised Apple and Google for “mitigating the worst privacy and centralization risks,” but believes more work is necessary. It backs a decentralized system.
Germany and Italy also back a decentralized system, while England, France and Norway want it integrated with health agencies.
Concerns about an app range from China, where state surveillance is a constant threat, to Israel, where some Israelis and Palestinians are wary it would be used to track the government’s opponents.
Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea learned to be proactive after dealing with China’s cover-up of the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak.
Taiwan and Hong Kong took immediate precautions with electronic wristbands as well as smartphones, not duped by China’s initial claim that COVID-19 was just another flu variation. Anyone quarantined in Taiwan or Hong Kong must activate a real-time location sharing on their app or an electronic wristband.
If an infected person strays too far from home for Taiwan, they get an alert. If ignored, they’re arrested.
South Korea has a real-time map available on smartphones to show areas to avoid.
The Singapore app, TraceTogether, launched last month, identifies when people are within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 30 minutes, followed by a call from a health official. Singapore is 2.5 times more likely to detect infected people than the global average, although buy-in is a one-sixth of the population compared with the three-quarters desired.
The Oxford researchers projected at least 60% of the population needs to become involved for a real benefit. An initial hurdle in the U.S. is that 18% don’t own a smartphone, including a much higher rate percentage among seniors — those most susceptible to COVID-19.
Among those with smartphones, the use of an infection-tracing app is a 50-50 proposition, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll. It rates significantly higher among Democrats, who are more worried about the outbreak, than Republicans.
All weapons against COVID-19 ultimately will be necessary. We agree with Rhys Fenwick of COVID Watch who doesn’t believe tracing is a “silver bullet.” But, he added, “It doesn’t have to be a perfect system. It just has to be better than the status quo.”
