Editorial: Up the conversation on vital Iowa issues

The Iowa Water and Land Legacy constitutional amendment was approved by 63% of voters in 2010 to fund various conservation efforts —water quality, soil conservation, and recreational trails —by increasing the sales tax by three-eighths of a cent.
The measure was dubbed IWILL, but the Legislature responded, “We won’t.” The Iowa Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund has remained penniless.
But IWILL is inching closer to WE MAY.
In her Condition of the State address, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed to increase the sales tax by a cent to fund her Invest in Iowa Act. The revenues would go to water quality and conservation, have the state take the lion’s share of responsibility for mental health care and fund an income tax cut.
Reynolds said three-eighths of a cent would generate $100 million for water quality and $52 million for other conservation and outdoor recreation efforts.
The IWILL funding formula stipulated 23% for natural resources, 20% for soil conservation and water protection, 14% for watershed protection, 13% for the resource enhancement and protection program, 13% for local conservation partnerships, 10% for outdoor recreational trails and 7% for lake restoration.
Reynolds said, “The allocation of the funding has to change or it’s not going anywhere.”
If so, it should supplement — but not fund — 2018 legislation that allocated $282 million over 12 years for water quality initiatives. That included $150 million for cover crops, bioreactors and saturated buffers to reduce the high levels of nitrates and phosphorous in Iowa waterways.
The Iowa Soybean Association called it a “timid response.” Environmentalists derided the lack of accountability. “This isn’t a water quality bill. It’s a ‘throw millions of dollars at the Iowa Department of Agriculture with no strings attached’ bill,” said Jennifer Terry of the Iowa Environmental Council.
The Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy estimated reducing pollutants from agriculture and industrial sources could cost $3 billion to $6 billion. An Environmental Working Group study found high levels of nitrates in Iowa’s drinking water could be contributing to 300 cases of cancer annually in the state.
The mental health system currently relies on state and federal Medicaid money and county property taxes to fund 14 Mental Health and Disability Services Regions, essentially county partnerships.
Under Reynolds’ proposal, the state would take over most mental health costs — nearly 70% of the anticipated $135 million annual bill, while counties would provide 30%.
Counties have caps on what they can tax for mental health, making it difficult for some areas to meet state mandates.
The state has a long way to go on mental health services.
According to a 2018 report by the Treatment Advocacy Center, Iowa was last in the nation, including the District of Columbia, in total number of psychiatric care beds per capita at 1.2 per 100,000 adult population in 2016. The national average was 12.
Iowa was 47th in psychiatrists and 44th in mental health workforce availability. Only 30 of the state’s 99 counties have psychiatrists.
The Legislature did approve six mental health regional “access” centers with 16 or fewer beds in 2018 to provide short-term crisis care — for immediate detoxification, observation and stabilization services. It did not provide either a timetable or locations. The first access center opened in December in Osceola.
The access centers are expected to ease the burden of county jails and hospital emergency rooms.
Last year the Legislature turned its attention to mental health care for children, providing core services, regional crisis stabilization, mobile response teams, 24-hour hotline, and $1.2 million for home and community-based children’s mental health services to eliminate waiting lists.
The expectation was that the regions and Medicaid would fund it. Under Reynolds’ initiative, the state could assume much of the responsibility.
The governor also envisions a 10% income tax cut for most Iowans — as much as 25% for the lowest-income Iowans. That’s in addition to the 2018 tax cuts, which are being phased in and won’t be fully implemented until 2023 — if the state meets revenue benchmarks. It would mean a $2.1 billion tax reduction over six fiscal years.
“I have no interest in raising taxes, so any increase in revenue from a sales tax must be more than offset by additional tax cuts,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds’ proposal is promising, but raising any tax in an election year is never a given. Democrats will argue the sales tax is regressive, with the poor — no matter the offsets — shouldering unequal burden.
More specifics are needed about how money for water quality would be invested as well as any change in the role counties — and regional boards — will play in administering mental health services.
But Reynolds deserves credit for kickstarting the conversation on critical issues.