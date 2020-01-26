Editorial: Up the conversation on vital Iowa issues

The state has a long way to go on mental health services.

According to a 2018 report by the Treatment Advocacy Center, Iowa was last in the nation, including the District of Columbia, in total number of psychiatric care beds per capita at 1.2 per 100,000 adult population in 2016. The national average was 12.

Iowa was 47th in psychiatrists and 44th in mental health workforce availability. Only 30 of the state’s 99 counties have psychiatrists.

The Legislature did approve six mental health regional “access” centers with 16 or fewer beds in 2018 to provide short-term crisis care — for immediate detoxification, observation and stabilization services. It did not provide either a timetable or locations. The first access center opened in December in Osceola.

The access centers are expected to ease the burden of county jails and hospital emergency rooms.

Last year the Legislature turned its attention to mental health care for children, providing core services, regional crisis stabilization, mobile response teams, 24-hour hotline, and $1.2 million for home and community-based children’s mental health services to eliminate waiting lists.