The sands of higher education are shifting, prompting more schools to enter into partnerships and utilize distance learning to attract elusive “place-bound” students.
The University of Northern Iowa took a step this month to increase its Des Moines footprint.
UNI President Mark Nook and President Rob Denson of Des Moines Area Community College announced a new 2+2 partnership — earning an associate of arts degree on DMACC’s Urban Campus, then completing work through UNI for a bachelor of liberal studies degree. The UNI courses would be offered online initially with staff present to support students, beginning in fall 2020.
The Board of Regents must approve the arrangement, but it previously gave UNI, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University marching orders to become creative amid declining enrollment, including pursuing more relationships with community and private colleges.
UNI is down 715 students this fall to 10,497, its lowest total since 1975 (10,181). Iowa community college transfers to UNI have dropped from 829 students in 2010 to 534. According to Board of Regents documents, tuition revenue is projected to drop $6.6 million.
The enrollment decline is nationwide. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found total postsecondary enrollment fell 1.7% (300,000) in 2019 as part of an eight-year trend.
Two-year colleges dropped 3.4% and four-year public colleges -0.9%. Four-year private nonprofit schools increased 3.2%.
For-profit colleges plummeted -19.7% as the Education Corporation of America followed Corinthian Colleges and ITT Technical Schools into bankruptcy, failing to meet the “gainful employment” standard — preparation for actual jobs — set by the Obama administration.
UNI began teaming up with DMACC in 1995 on its Carroll campus with a 2+2 program for an elementary education teaching degree designed to fill a need for rural Iowa teachers, later expanding it to DMACC’s Ankeny and Boone campuses.
It had traditional face-to-face teaching (“the sage on stage”) and distance learning (“MOOC” or massive open online courses). More than 300 students have graduated from the program.
UNI and DMACC have two other 2+2 degree partnerships: managing business and organizations and criminal justice. An advisor helps students navigate the program, and they get support services.
UNI would pay $500,000 annually to DMACC, which would provide classroom and office space, as part of a 20-year agreement. Nook said UNI would privately raise $5 million to help fund the project — half to support construction of a new building on the DMACC Urban Campus and half for student support.
DMACC’s Urban Campus has nearly 5,000 students — Iowa’s first public education majority-minority campus with 52% students of color. Its students have an average age of 28.
It is imperative for Iowa to ramp up educational opportunities for minorities.
The goal of the 2016 Future Iowa Read Initiative is to have 70 percent of the workforce educated beyond a high school degree by 2025. It was 60 percent in 2014 and is on pace to be only 66 percent by 2025 when the state is estimated to need 127,700 to 150,000 more workers with some post-secondary education or training.
Meanwhile, the 2018 Condition of Higher Education in Iowa report found Iowa’s minority population is “young and growing,” including 24 percent (113,000) of kindergartners through 12th-grade students.
Iowa has “more minority students than ever in the pool of potential college graduates,” the report said.
Yet while Iowa was first in the nation with an overall 91 percent high school graduation rate in 2016, the graduation rates were 82.8% and 79.2% for Hispanic and black students, respectively.
The incentive to improve their educational status is a Bureau of Labor Statistics report on average Iowa incomes between 2013-15: Those with a high school degree earned $35,000 annually; those with bachelor’s degrees earned $60,015. That divide will only grow.
Partnerships like the one between UNI and DMACC will help alleviate some of the financial barriers for minorities — and others — with the lower cost of a community college, the affordability of living at home and the greater availability of part-time employment.
Online education is growing. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 5,954,121 students are enrolled in a distance education course at degree-granting postsecondary institutions, although it’s 2,871,788 for those exclusively taking courses online.
Pitfalls exist online, particularly for at-risk students. Harvard and Stanford researchers found students with weak preparation do substantially worse online than in face-to-face classes, based on a study of identical courses at for-profit DeVry University.
That puts the burden on DMACC to get students up to speed if necessary, and UNI to do its best at nurturing them.
In the changing landscape of college education, their partnership is a step forward that hopefully pays dividends for the students, the colleges and the state economy.
