Editorial: Ugly justice in rural Georgia county

A male was reportedly jogging down the road in a residential neighborhood in Satilla Shores in southwestern Ga. Curious about a home construction project, he ducked in, took a look, and left.

He hadn’t taken anything. But that didn’t deter two men in a pickup truck from following him — self-styled vigilantes, father and son, supposedly searching for a suspect in a string of burglaries.

Yet the last reported burglary in the neighborhood was 53 days earlier when a 9mm pistol was taken from an unlocked truck outside their home.

The father later told Glynn County police they yelled, “Stop, stop, we want to talk to you,” pulled up next to the jogger, and then the son exited with a shotgun.

He said, “The (jogger) began to violently attack (his son) and the two men then started fighting over the shotgun at which point (the son) fired a shot and then … a second shot,” killing the jogger.

Their weapons were drawn “in case” the jogger was armed. He wasn’t.

The father told police they’d seen the jogger on surveillance videos committing break-ins. The police didn’t ask for details.