Editorial: Tyson makes Waterloo plant safer for all of us

Tyson’s Fresh Meats reopened its Waterloo plant Thursday with more stringent safety standards to prevent contracting the coronavirus, winning approval of local and union officials.
In a company statement, Bob Waters, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 431, praised Tyson for going “above and beyond to keep their employees safe,” while supporting reopening the facility.
“All of the measures they’ve put in place are an example of how to effectively set up a safe work environment for the employees,” he stated.
Those returning to work and new hires will be tested for COVID-19. Those testing positive will be on sick leave until able to return. A medical services company has an on-site clinic to provide enhanced care, diagnostic testing, daily screenings, nurse practitioners, and education and support for health goals or concerns.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, Sheriff Tony Thompson, Waters and others toured the plant to see the changes. Tyson closed the plant April 22, after Gov. Kim Reynolds resisted calls from area leaders to do so. She then authorized COVID-19 testing for the 2,800 employees.
The Waterloo operation can process 19,500 hogs per day — 3.9% of U.S. pork processing capacity, according to the National Pork Board.
Black Hawk County Health Department officials reported Friday that 1,031 Tyson Waterloo employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In the three weeks prior to its closing, Black Hawk County’s cases soared from 62 to 1,523 — 90% “attributed or related to the plant,” according to Nafissa Cisse-Egbounye, director county health department.
The county had reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths as of Thursday, although officials wouldn’t state how many were Tyson workers or their relatives.
The cases disproportionately affected minorities, according to county health department statistics, although 55.6% were whites — who make up 84.5% of the population.
Hispanics and Latinos accounted for 27.6% of the cases, but 4.5% of the population, while African Americans were 21.1% of the cases and 9.7% of the population.
With the refugee influx from Myanmar (Burma), 20.8% of the cases were Asian, only 2.4% of the population, and 2.3% Pacific Islanders, 0.4%.
Centers for Disease Control researchers found language and cultural barriers, as well as employees living in crowded spaces while encouraged to work while ill, have contributed to meat-processing plants as a COVID-19 breeding ground. It recommended providing educational materials in different languages.
According to the Food and Environment Reporting Network, at least 99 meatpacking and processed food plants had at least 6,832 workers confirmed sick, at least 25 dead along with two agricultural inspectors.
Twenty-two plants were temporarily shuttered when President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act for them to resume business. Some supermarkets and restaurants have had difficulties obtaining meat supplies amid the $230 billion meat-processing industry’s troubles.
Trump stated he was waiving liability for the processors, although no such “safe harbor” standard is included in the DPA. Yet the administration made it voluntary for meatpackers to comply with CDC and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines for workers, prompting possible congressional action.
Even before the outbreak, the meatpacking industry was expected to adhere to federal requirements for pathogen control and food safety, according to Julie Anna Potts of the North American Meat Institute. That included complete disinfection of facilities nightly after the last shift. She said workers were to wear hard hats, safety goggles, frocks and boots.
Tyson began discussing additional safety measures in January. Yet the very nature of the industry made implementation of social distancing difficult.
“It is not going to be easy to get workers 6 feet apart,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious diseases professor at Vanderbilt University’s medical school, told the New York Times. “If you space people out, you reduce productivity.”
The meatpacking plants’ troubles exacerbated problems for farmers, reeling from record bankruptcies and total farm debt of $425 billion, according to the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, which supports small and mid-sized family farms, after collateral damage from Trump’s trade wars.
Shutdowns at 13 pork plants affected 25% of capacity, prompting hard-pressed farmers to euthanize pigs.
Meanwhile, consumers are caught in the balancing act between available meat supplies and farmers maintaining export markets.
Through February, pork and pork variety meat exports accounted for 31% of all U.S. meatpacker production, according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation, more than one-third going to China. The administration’s renegotiated Chinese trade deal includes selling it $12.5 billion in agricultural goods this year and $19.5 billion in 2021.
Two of the largest U.S. meat processors are Chinese-owned Smithfield — some pork products are specifically made for China — and Brazilian-owned JBS.
We had hoped Reynolds and Tyson would have acted as soon as possible when problems began impacting workers and, exponentially, area residents and health care providers. Yet it is encouraging that Tyson has now gone “above and beyond” to keep its employees — and the rest of us — safer.
