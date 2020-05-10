Editorial: Tyson makes Waterloo plant safer for all of us

In the three weeks prior to its closing, Black Hawk County’s cases soared from 62 to 1,523 — 90% “attributed or related to the plant,” according to Nafissa Cisse-Egbounye, director county health department.

The county had reported 21 coronavirus-related deaths as of Thursday, although officials wouldn’t state how many were Tyson workers or their relatives.

The cases disproportionately affected minorities, according to county health department statistics, although 55.6% were whites — who make up 84.5% of the population.

Hispanics and Latinos accounted for 27.6% of the cases, but 4.5% of the population, while African Americans were 21.1% of the cases and 9.7% of the population.

With the refugee influx from Myanmar (Burma), 20.8% of the cases were Asian, only 2.4% of the population, and 2.3% Pacific Islanders, 0.4%.

Centers for Disease Control researchers found language and cultural barriers, as well as employees living in crowded spaces while encouraged to work while ill, have contributed to meat-processing plants as a COVID-19 breeding ground. It recommended providing educational materials in different languages.