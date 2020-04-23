Editorial: Tyson did right by closing

Stouffer echoed her concerns. “The closure has significant ramifications beyond our company, since the plant is part of a larger supply chain that includes hundreds of independent farmers, truckers, distributors and customers, including grocers,” he said. “It means the loss of a vital market outlet for farmers and further contributes to the disruption of the nation’s pork supply.”

With area hog farmers again hurting after a trade deal with China provided a brief glimmer of hope, the business implications were readily apparent. So were health considerations.

While health officials haven’t provided specifics, the Courier learned that at least one of the three county COVID-19 deaths was a Tyson worker. Jim Orvis, 65, a University of Northern Iowa graduate, longtime Tyson worker and community volunteer, was sent home prior to his shift by security personnel and told by his doctor to self-isolate. He died while hospitalized.

The Waterloo plant suspension follows Tyson closing its Columbus Junction plant for two weeks after more than 200 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, then halting production in Perry to deep clean after positive cases.

National Beef’s Iowa Premium processing plant in Tama shut down temporarily after 177 of its 500 workers tested positive.