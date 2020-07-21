Editorial: Two civil rights legends lost

Two stalwarts of the 1960s’ civil rights movement — notable for achieving great progress while practicing nonviolence in the face of brutal attacks — died last Friday.
Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, 80, and the Rev. C.T. Vivian, 95, were lieutenants of the Rev. Martin Luther King, but formidable leaders worthy of the Presidential Medal of Freedom bestowed by President Barack Obama
While growing up on an Alabama farm, Lewis dedicated himself to “good trouble” in the pursuit of civil rights. He was arrested 40 times and often beaten senseless by police and white hoodlums.
In 1986, he became the second Black elected to Congress from the South since Reconstruction. His efforts on behalf of the disenfranchised made him “the conscience of Congress.”
Vivian grew up in Macomb, Illinois, and graduated from Western Illinois University. He would become King’s “spiritual adviser.”
Vivian visited Waterloo frequently to conduct two-day Urban Potential seminars organized by local civil rights leader Anna Weems and sponsored by the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce. He spoke at Wartburg College.
Their paths crossed at American Baptist College in Nashville. They earned their initial civil rights stripes by leading three months of nonviolent sit-ins in Nashville, which became the first Southern city to desegregate public facilities.
As a Freedom Rider seeking to integrate interstate transportation, Lewis was among those attacked by whites and left unconscious in a pool of blood outside the Greyhound Bus Terminal in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1961.
Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy responded by petitioning the Interstate Commerce Commission to ban segregation in interstate bus travel and remove bus station signs for separate waiting rooms, water fountains and restrooms.
In 1963, as head of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Lewis helped organize the March on Washington which attracted 200,000 and is remembered for King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
Lewis energized the crowd by demanding an end to segregation. “We must say, ‘Wake up, America. Wake up!’ For we cannot stop, and we will not and cannot be patient.”
In February 1965, Vivian was engaged in a voting rights protest at the Dallas County Courthouse in Selma, Alabama.
“You can’t keep anyone from voting in the United States without hurting the rights of all the other citizens,” he said. “Democracy is built on this. This is why every man has the right to vote.”
Minutes later in an attack captured on video that replayed on network newscasts, Sheriff Jim Clark hit Vivian in the face. Vivian, although bloodied, maintained his composure.“We’re willing to be beaten for democracy,” he said.
Clark couldn’t recall hitting Vivian until his doctor diagnosed a fractured finger. As The Rev. Joseph Lowery, who co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference with King, put it, “I always tell C.T. that Jim Clark didn’t hit him. He hit Clark in his fist with his chin.”
It got worse on March 7, 1965. During the “Blood Sunday” march across Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge state troopers told protestors to disperse. Instead, they stood silently, only to be accosted with tear gas, bullwhips and rubber tubing wrapped with barbed wire.
Lewis was felled by a blow to the head, then hit repeatedly as he tried to stand. After making it across the bridge, he challenged President Lyndon Johnson to take action. Johnson push through the bipartisan Voting Rights Act that August.
By 1998, things had changed. Selma Mayor Joseph Smitherman, an ardent segregationist while in office on Blood Sunday, gave Lewis the key to the city. “Back then, I called him an outside rabble-rouser,” he said. “Today, I call him one of the most courageous people I ever met.”
In his Waterloo workshops, Vivian challenged members of the business community, police officers and others with a variation of Riceville educator Jane Elliott’s “Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes” exercise on “white privilege.”
On an intense “Day One,” which invariably caused some uneasy participants to leave, Vivian told those present: “I made you the n-----r and I became the oppressor. Nothing you did was quite right.” He continued, “Whatever problems you have, add black, and the nature of the problem changes.”
A female participant said, “One of the things I gained is a better understanding of the frustration Black people experience.” A Waterloo police officer added, “I guess I really wasn’t prepared to examine my own conscience.”
Vivian said whites must tell other whites “discrimination is wrong,” that “apathy is really frozen hate.”
These two civil rights giants endured great pain while parlaying a commitment to nonviolence into societal gains. Their spirit needs to be embraced during current struggles.
“Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic,” Lewis said. “Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble."
