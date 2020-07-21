Editorial: Two civil rights legends lost

Clark couldn’t recall hitting Vivian until his doctor diagnosed a fractured finger. As The Rev. Joseph Lowery, who co-founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference with King, put it, “I always tell C.T. that Jim Clark didn’t hit him. He hit Clark in his fist with his chin.”

It got worse on March 7, 1965. During the “Blood Sunday” march across Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge state troopers told protestors to disperse. Instead, they stood silently, only to be accosted with tear gas, bullwhips and rubber tubing wrapped with barbed wire.

Lewis was felled by a blow to the head, then hit repeatedly as he tried to stand. After making it across the bridge, he challenged President Lyndon Johnson to take action. Johnson push through the bipartisan Voting Rights Act that August.

By 1998, things had changed. Selma Mayor Joseph Smitherman, an ardent segregationist while in office on Blood Sunday, gave Lewis the key to the city. “Back then, I called him an outside rabble-rouser,” he said. “Today, I call him one of the most courageous people I ever met.”

In his Waterloo workshops, Vivian challenged members of the business community, police officers and others with a variation of Riceville educator Jane Elliott’s “Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes” exercise on “white privilege.”