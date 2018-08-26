Reprinted from the Aug. 15 Des Moines Register.
In 2016 more than 2,800 people became naturalized citizens in Iowa, and many more are desperately needed to fill jobs that include caring for aging residents.
Earlier this month, Viktor and Amalija Knavs were sworn in as U.S. citizens. While such naturalization ceremonies are usually large events where groups of immigrants recite an oath and say the Pledge of Allegiance, the Knavses had a private ceremony in Manhattan.
That’s because the couple’s son-in-law is President Donald Trump.
Yes, that’s the same president who has repeatedly denounced so-called “chain migration,” the process by which U.S. citizens, green card holders and other legal residents may sponsor a family member for immigration to the United States.
Yes, that’s the same president whose wife sponsored her parents so they could benefit from this family-based path to citizenship.
Yes, that’s the same president who tweeted in November: “Chain migration must end now! Some people come in, and they bring their whole family with them, who can be truly evil. NOT ACCEPTABLE!”
Unless, apparently, they’re the in-laws.
The couple’s attorney acknowledged they used the immigration method her husband has criticized. Yet he said the term chain migration was a “dirtier” way of characterizing “a bedrock of our immigration process when it comes to family reunification,” according to the New York Times.
The Knavses, who are in their 70s, like the president, can now vote, travel with a U.S. passport, receive protection from deportation and apply for some federal jobs.
But will Trump change his tune on the most common legal form of immigration to the United States?
According to the Department of Homeland Security, 238,087 immigrants were categorized as a “family-sponsored preference” in 2016, and 566,706 came as “immediate relatives of U.S. citizens” (spouses, children or parents).
These people are not “evil.” They are the parents of the country’s first lady. They are desperately needed doctors. They are our neighbors. They are frequently lower-wage workers employed in jobs native-born Americans will not fill.
Of the more than 2,800 people who became naturalized citizens in Iowa in 2016, only about 400 were considered “management, professional and related occupations.” Many more were employed in lower-skilled jobs in service, farming, construction, production and other occupations. In some states, more than half of aides who provide care to elderly and disabled people were not born in the United States.
Though Iowa does not track the number of caregivers who are immigrants, these individuals “fill important caregiving and other jobs and are vital to our economy,” said Di Findley, executive director of Iowa Caregivers. “There are simply too few people ... to fill caregiving jobs to meet the increasing demand for their services.”
John Hale, who owns a consulting firm focused on issues affecting older Iowans, agreed.
“Across the country, direct care employers are seeing foreign-born workers as part of the solution. These workers are willing to do the difficult work and will accept the low pay, poor benefits and the lack of appreciation that comes along with it,” he said.
Iowa, like many other states, needs more workers to fill these and numerous other jobs. The country needs more workers to pay taxes that fund Social Security and health care for an aging population.
Immigration is the only realistic way to get these workers. And when these immigrants become citizens, they put down roots, plan for the future, buy houses and become more invested in their communities.
So a big welcome to the first lady’s parents. Hopefully, her husband will now welcome all the other people using a family-based immigration method to become citizens.
