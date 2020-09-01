Editorial: Trump presents his vision for America

Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement included gains for labor and the environment. Some provisions mirror the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Obama administration initiative Trump and the far left disparaged.

Some TPP provisions also were included in the first phase of Trump’s new China trade deal. Our position has been that the TPP — a multilateral effort to counter China — would have been more effective than going it alone, which prompted retaliation against farmers.

Trump accused Biden of sending American “sons and daughters to fight in endless foreign wars.”

Biden voted for the second Iraq War, but Trump didn’t initially oppose it. Early on he told Fox News, “It looks like a tremendous success from a military standpoint.”

Trump wants out of Afghanistan, but engaged in warmongering with Iran.

A recent CNN poll had Biden leading Trump by 11%. A key distinction was character — who “cares about people like you” and is “honest and trustworthy.” Biden had a 6% favorable rating, while Trump was at negative 9%. Trump also trails by 23% among females, including white women who backed him in 2016.