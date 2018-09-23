It has become a tenet of political commentary in recent years that the United States is more polarized today than ever before.
But the nation has been much more divided in past eras, and not only during the Civil War.
Since the beginning of this year, The Courier has been publishing a series of monthly features: “1968: A Year That Rocked The Globe.”
And a recent Sunday Courier article and photos detailing “The riot of 1968” here in Waterloo illustrated how the tumult of that year reached right into the heart of the Cedar Valley.
Simmering tensions over racial inequality boiled over into a night of unrest that left parts of the east side of the city in flames. The riot mirrored similar disturbances in hundreds of cities across the country in 1967 and 1968.
Courier Staff Writer Thomas Nelson’s article and the accompanying images — including reproductions of Courier pages from the days surrounding the riot — can still be viewed at wcfcourier.com.
As those pages and our 1968 series show, a much more frightening variety of discord gripped America 50 years ago. “1968,” an exhibition on display at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul through Jan. 21, provides another enlightening look at that tumultuous year.
The year got off to an ominous start with the Tet Offensive in late January. The battles culminated in the deadliest week of the Vietnam War for the U.S. — 543 Americans were killed in action and 2,547 wounded from Feb. 11–17.
In April, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. In June, Robert Kennedy.
And if bipartisanship seems like a thing of the past today, in 1968 there was as much division within our two major political parties as there is between them today.
Both parties convened presidential nominating conventions in August.
After President Lyndon Johnson’s earlier announcement he would not seek re-election, Kennedy’s death left Eugene McCarthy as the Democrats’ staunchest anti-war candidate for president. Sen. George McGovern tried to rally Kennedy supporters. Hubert H. Humphrey, LBJ’s vice president, eventually secured the nomination after a raucous floor fight.
The nasty battle played out as thousands of protesters rallied on the streets of Chicago. On Aug. 28, delegates voted down a peace plank by a tally of 1,500 to 1,000. As an Associated Press article at wcfcourier.com puts it: “It put the match to the Chicago powder keg.”
Anti-war demonstrators chanted “the whole world is watching” as police beat them bloody in full view of television cameras.
In Miami, Republicans were more unified but still faced divisions. Former Vice President Richard Nixon was nominated on the first ballot, besting Nelson Rockefeller and California Gov. Ronald Reagan, who had tried to unite opposition to Nixon.
Nominal Democrat and former Alabama Gov. George Wallace was the candidate for the American Independent Party. He would carry five states in November — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi — tempering Nixon’s “Southern strategy.”
The sense of disorientation for many Americans was heightened by cultural changes that accompanied the political turmoil. The Black Power movement, the American Indian Movement, the struggle for women’s rights, the rise of the counterculture — one person’s fight for freedom was another’s social disorder.
Not even athletics could provide a respite from the unease.
On Oct. 16 at the Summer Olympics in Mexico City, African-American track stars Tommie Smith and John Carlos displayed the Black Power salute during their medal ceremony. They were ordered to leave Olympic Stadium. Their defiant protest is reflected by kneeling NFL players today.
Much of popular culture was taking on an edgier feel as well. Movies like “Rosemary’s Baby” and “Bonnie and Clyde” were popular at the box office. Psychedelic music seeped onto the airwaves.
Then as now, angst co-existed with the anodyne. The hippie musical “Hair” was on Broadway alongside “Golden Rainbow” starring Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme. “In The Heat of the Night” won the best picture Oscar, but “Dr. Doolittle” also was nominated. “Julia” broke ground as one of the first weekly television series to depict an African-American woman as, well, an American.
At the same time, “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood” premiered on television, and “Family Affair” was still a favorite of many viewers. “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” pulsed from the same radios that played “Harper Valley P.T.A.”
Then as now, everyone had their own idea of what “This is America” means, and there is some truth in all their visions.
Fittingly, the “1968” exhibit at the Minnesota History Center ends with an event that pulled a divided nation together — the Apollo 8 mission. As the first manned spacecraft to leave low-Earth orbit circled the moon, Bill Anders snapped the famous “Earthrise” photo on Christmas Eve. After an agonizing year of riots, assassinations and war, the country cheered the heroic exploits of three pioneering astronauts.
Such acts of American ingenuity still pull this nation together, whatever vagaries of “polarization” afflict the body politic at a particular moment. At its best, to quote President Barack Obama: “There is not a liberal America and a conservative America — there is the United States of America.”
Shall it ever be so.
