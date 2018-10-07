President Donald Trump called “truly historic” a proposed new trade deal with Canada and Mexico that supposedly bears no resemblance to the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he deemed “the single worst deal ever approved.”
Despite the lack of love from those on the left (Bernie Sanders) or right (Trump), NAFTA, which took effect in 1994, was truly historic.
The Congressional Research Service reported trade among U.S., Canada and Mexico increased from $293 million in 1993 to nearly $1.1 trillion in 2016. U.S. food and agricultural products exported to Mexico and Canada grew from $11 billion to more than $43 billion during that period.
The proposed USMCA (United States, Mexico and Canada Agreement) is a limited improvement.
The agreement primarily affects the auto industry, helps the U.S. pharmaceutical industry, provides a modest boost for American agriculture, addresses copyright infringement and refines mechanisms to settle disputes.
However, it doesn’t address Trump’s 25 percent tariff on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, which prompted retaliation from Canada and Mexico against U.S. agricultural products, including pork and soybeans.
Since Trump launched his tariff wars against Canada, Mexico, China and others, the price of soybeans has declined 30 percent, according to Reuters. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting a record 2018-19 harvest of 4.6 billion bushels.
A quarter of U.S. pork production is exported. Mexico has imported 20 percent to 35 percent of that total the past 20 years and Canada 10 percent.
The impact of the tariffs has cost Iowa farmers alone $2 billion, according to an Iowa State University study.
Trump railed with reason against Canada’s ridiculous protectionist tariff (270 percent) for its dairy industry, but 97 percent of U.S. agricultural exports to Canada had no tariffs under NAFTA.
Meanwhile, according to the World Trade Organization, the weighted tariff for other nations exporting agricultural products to Canada was 12.4 percent and 20.1 percent on average to Mexico.
In the USMCA, Canada agreed to an exemption on tariffs for “fluid milk, cream, butter, skim milk powder, cheese and other dairy products” — notably milk protein concentrate, skim milk powder and infant formula — that went beyond concessions it made in the Trans Pacific Partnership (which Trump pulled out of). Wheat, egg and poultry access was expanded.
In addition, stores in British Columbia could no longer have grocery shelves only for wines from the province, but would have to include U.S. wines alongside them.
U.S. pharmaceutical companies could sell drugs in Canada for 10 years — rather than eight before generic competition ensues. It’s 12 years in the U.S.
The most significant change involves car and truck parts, which would have no tariff beginning in 2020 if 75 percent of components are made in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, compared to 62.5 percent now.
Thirty percent of workers (40 percent in 2023) would have to make at least $16 per hour — triple the current wage for Mexican autoworkers. The average U.S. autoworker earns $22 per hour.
The administration hopes that will boost U.S. production and jobs, but it also could boost car prices. Automakers could shift manufacturing of low-profit, small cars to Asia, depending on any new auto tariffs imposed. Inevitably, existing North American production of cars destined for Asia could be shifted there.
The USMCA still isn’t a done deal. It must be debated in Congress, probably early next year. Because it stands to boost drug prices in Canada and impact the dairy industry, it isn’t a given there. Mexico will have a new, leftist president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who may not buy it.
We’re greatly relieved Trump, who has consistently scorned multilateral trade deals, has found an agreement with Canada and Mexico to his liking, even if his hyperbole again is over the top.
He also envisions the agreement as putting pressure on China. It even has a clause prohibiting members from negotiating trade deals with “non-market economies.”
But amid Trump’s tariffs, China is trying to wean itself from U.S. goods, including a six-part plan to forgo U.S. soybeans by substituting rapeseed and cottonseed to feed hogs while getting more soybeans from South America.
China, which has a staggering internal debt, also is promoting buying domestic goods to unburden Chinese businesses.
Trump’s claim of a widening trade deficit with China, while ignoring a growing U.S. surplus in services, doesn’t bode well for a deal.
“What really matters,” Harvard University economist Jeffrey Frankel said, “is that China’s current-account surplus has been falling since 2008, and now stands at a relatively small 1 percent of GDP.”
Iowa farmers remain in limbo. A resolution to the tariff dispute with Canada and Mexico will help them, but for now they are still taking it on the chin and in the wallet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.