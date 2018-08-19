President Donald Trump disappointed social conservatives by nominating Brett Kavanaugh, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, to succeed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.
But beyond Roe v. Wade and gay rights, Kavanaugh’s views about bringing criminal charges against a president may have swayed Trump.
Kavanaugh worked on special counsel Kenneth Starr’s exhaustive investigation in the late 1990s into President Bill Clinton’s Whitewater dealings, which eventually strayed far from that stated topic.
In a 2009 article in the Minnesota Law Review, he wrote, “The nation certainly would have been better off if President Clinton could have focused on Osama bin Laden without being distracted by the Paula Jones sexual harassment case and its criminal investigation offshoots.”
That’s nonsense. Clinton was obsessed with bin Laden, wanted him deported from Sudan to Saudi Arabia, got a criminal indictment against him and rained cruise missiles down on a suspected al-Qaida camp in Afghanistan and chemical factory in Sudan.
“I believe that the President should be excused from some of the burdens of ordinary citizenship while serving in office,” Kavanaugh added. “This is not something I necessarily thought in the 1980s or 1990s. Like many Americans at that time, I believed that the President should be required to shoulder the same obligations that we all carry. But in retrospect, that seems a mistake.”
Actually, he thought that in February 1998, according to Politico, while raising his hand on a Georgetown University legal panel when the moderator asked, “How many of you believe, as a matter of law, that a sitting president cannot be indicted during the term of office?”
Kavanaugh wants Congress to pass legislation delaying criminal charges or civil suits against a president until he has left office, even extending the statute of limitations.
If a president did something “dastardly,” impeachment is the remedy, Kavanaugh wrote.
However, the majority party would have to put the rule of law above partisan politics.
“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible,” Trump said to supporters at Dordt College in January 2016.
And he might not lose much support in the Republican-controlled House, which would be responsible for bringing impeachment charges.
Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who ordered “a full and thorough investigation of the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election,” also issued a directive that “if the Special Counsel (Robert Mueller) believes it is necessary and appropriate, the Special Counsel is authorized to prosecute federal crimes arising from the investigation of these matters.”
That has had Trump on edge.
He undercut the initial reasons regarding competence for firing FBI Director James Comey, telling NBC’s Lester Holt, “In fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said, ‘You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.’”
During an Oval Office meeting, he told the Russian foreign minister and U.S. ambassador, “I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job. I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off,” adding, “I’m not under investigation.”
A June 2016 meeting took place at Trump Tower between Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner, campaign manager Paul Manafort and Russian representatives with Kremlin ties.
Donald Jr. maintained the Russians “might have information helpful to the campaign,” but it was primarily regarding adoption policy, which is what he told Congress and investigators, consistent with a statement attributed to him but dictated by his father.
In an Aug. 5 tweet, the president debunked his adoption angle. “This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics — and it went nowhere. I did not know about it!”
Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, maintains he did.
At issue is 52 U.S. Code Section 30121 that it’s unlawful for “a person to solicit, accept, or receive a contribution” — a “thing of value,” possibly dirt on an opponent — from a foreign national for a political campaign.
Cohen also recorded a September 2016 discussion with Trump about hush money to silence former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who allegedly once had an affair with Trump.
She received $150,000 from the National Enquirer’s parent company, owned by Trump pal David Pecker, who killed the story. The hush money could have violated campaign finance laws.
The U.S. Supreme Court hasn’t ruled whether a sitting president could be prosecuted in criminal cases, although Clinton lost a stay in a civil matter regarding sexual harassment charges brought by Paula Jones.
No individual, including the president, should be allowed to commit any crime with impunity, impeachment proceedings or not. Kavanaugh will have a lot of explaining to do during his confirmation hearings.
