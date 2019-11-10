The stones sit tucked away in a small courtyard outside Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly.
The silence surrounding them is only broken by the rustle of falling leaves in a chill wind on a Sunday morning.
Normally the hustle, bustle and boisterousness of the comings and goings of the school day go on around them. They’re an inconspicuous part of the landscape.
Later on this particular day, the school was visited by a man running for president of the United States — South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttegieg. He drew hundreds of enthusiastic supporters from near and far — from Waverly, from Waterloo. from Hampton, from Philadelphia. Local and national press dutifully recorded the event. The cheers reverberated out into the courtyard where the stones stand.
Most were oblivious to the stones. If they knew, they might have paused near them to reflect, including the candidate.
Many locally do know and care — as evidenced by the small American flags surrounding the stones.
The stones memorialize two of the school’s graduates who were casualties of what is collectively known as the War on Terror.
One stone is for Karen Kincaid-Batacan, a 1979 Waverly-Shell Rock graduate. An attorney, she was on a skyjacked airliner that was crashed into the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001. There were no survivors.
The other is for Spc. Donald L. “Donny” Nichols, a 2009 W-SR graduate and a member of the Iowa Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry regiment. He was killed April 13, 2011, by an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan.
Kincaid-Batacan was 40. Nichols was 21. No one knows what the intervening years would have brought to their lives, but their families and friends still hold them dear.
The proximity of their memorial stones to a presidential campaign rally — and it could have been any candidate — hold a symbolic significance.
This Veterans Day — Monday, Nov. 11 — is the last Veterans Day before the 2020 presidential election. Much of the discussion has centered on domestic policy. Much less discussion has been devoted to those who have served, and are still serving, our nation in uniform at home and abroad.
It was Karen Kincaid-Batacan’s death, and the deaths of thousands that same day at the Pentagon, the World Trade Center and in Shanksville, Pa., that put Donny Nichols and his comrades on the front lines in Afghanistan and Iraq. It was a responsibility they took on as patriots — just as sure as the patriots who fought in any conflict in our nation’s history whether at Belleau Wood, Normandy, Guadalcanal, Chosin Reservoir, the A Shau Valley or Kuwait City.
You have free articles remaining.
At the time of Nichols’ death, the 1/133rd was on its third deployment to the Middle East in eight years. In between its members worked at home in flood relief in 2008 in downtown Waterloo and security details after a killer tornado devastated Parkersburg and New Hartford. Many more Reservists and regular-duty military also have served multiple deployments and continue to do so.
They carry war wounds external as well as internal, as evidenced by the number of suicides brought about by post-traumatic stress disorder.
Similar maladies show up, even years later, in our surviving Vietnam, Korea and World War II veterans. Over the years many of those veterans and their families have told Courier reporters of restless nights haunted by the recollections of war, of chemical dependency and difficulties in obtaining benefits and assistance.
We know of a Vietnam-era veteran who was told the loss of movement in his hand was due to arthritis, not the shrapnel wounds he suffered.
We know of a Vietnam-era Navy veteran who picked up plumbing skills on his ship at sea , but was denied a job at a plumbing company after his service because he was told houses were different than ships — though water still all runs in the same direction.
We know of an administrator at the University of Northern Iowa whose wife died from exposure to carcinogenic water when she was a little girl at Camp Lejeune, N.C., while her father served in Vietnam. He perished from the contaminated water as well.
We know of citizen soldiers and their families who served with soldiers like Donny Nichols, and still stand the watch, wondering when next they will be called to serve overseas.
Donny Nichols and Karen Kincaid-Batacan cannot vote in the 2020 election. But they and all the fallen would want those who stood for and with them in uniform to be treated with respect and receive all the support they so richly deserve, from equipment in the field to job training skills and medical care at home.
It is we who now must vote for and with them — those who selflessly have given so much to us. It is not only our right as citizens, it is our obligation and our sacred duty.
If you know or love a veteran please keep the interests of our veterans in mind when you select those who will represent us in the halls of government. Those who have preserved, protected and defended our liberties deserve no less from us.
As singer/songwriter Tim Buckley wrote in 1967: “Once I was a soldier/And I fought on foreign sands for you. ... And sometimes I wonder/Just for a while/Will you ever remember me?”
Let’s remember. Let’s make sure we, and those who follow us, never forget.
And don’t ever feel embarrassed or afraid to thank them. Because every day should be Veterans Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.