Editorial: ‘Tiger King’ could still do some good

As Iowans sheltered in place — even with Gov. Kim Reynolds among the last holdouts refusing to impose an official order — unexpected experiences have united us beyond the quest for elusive rolls of toilet paper.

Viewing “Tiger King” on Netflix is one — a seven-part documentary ostensibly about the plight of big cats at roadside zoos. Yet, it is not an educational undertaking like “Blackfish,” which depicted cruelty to whales in captivity. Instead, it features human misfits with animals acting as background scenery.

Big cats have fascinated people from Egyptian, Babylonian and Chinese rulers, who displayed them as a symbol of power, to European monarchs boasting royal menageries.

These days for $40 the U.S. Department of Agriculture will grant an exhibitors’ license to buy a tiger cub, providing adequate housing, sanitation, nutrition, water and veterinary care exist and they aren’t exposed to extreme temperatures.

Roadside zoo owners claim to have more tigers than the 4,000 remaining in the wild in Asia, keeping them from extinction. Yet it’s doubtful these animals could survive if reintroduced into the wild.