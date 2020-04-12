Editorial: ‘Tiger King’ could still do some good

As Iowans sheltered in place — even with Gov. Kim Reynolds among the last holdouts refusing to impose an official order — unexpected experiences have united us beyond the quest for elusive rolls of toilet paper.
Viewing “Tiger King” on Netflix is one — a seven-part documentary ostensibly about the plight of big cats at roadside zoos. Yet, it is not an educational undertaking like “Blackfish,” which depicted cruelty to whales in captivity. Instead, it features human misfits with animals acting as background scenery.
Big cats have fascinated people from Egyptian, Babylonian and Chinese rulers, who displayed them as a symbol of power, to European monarchs boasting royal menageries.
These days for $40 the U.S. Department of Agriculture will grant an exhibitors’ license to buy a tiger cub, providing adequate housing, sanitation, nutrition, water and veterinary care exist and they aren’t exposed to extreme temperatures.
Roadside zoo owners claim to have more tigers than the 4,000 remaining in the wild in Asia, keeping them from extinction. Yet it’s doubtful these animals could survive if reintroduced into the wild.
New York University researchers in 2015 found 77 roadside zoos making money from people eager to pet or bottle-feed the animals. The USDA recommends limiting that to cubs four to 12 weeks old, after which they become “too big, too fast, and too strong.”
This perpetuates breeding cubs, then selling them for $5,000. Meanwhile, grown tigers have a voracious appetite, making them a liability.
In 2012, a Zanesville, Ohio, roadside zoo operator notified authorities that a grizzly bear, mountain lion and wolf were missing. When they arrived, all the cages were open and he had fatally shot himself. Sheriff’s deputies killed 49 animals —18 tigers, 17 female lions, eight bears, three mountain lions, a baboon and two wolves.
The self-proclaimed “Tiger King,” born Joe Schreibvogel — later “Joe Exotic” and a host of other handles — was a disaster waiting to happen. Eventually he was convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme and 19 wildlife violations, from illegal tiger cub sales to shooting five adult tigers in the skull.
According to prior New York and Texas Monthly magazines, Joe Exotic was born to a wealthy Kansas farm family. In addition to barnyard animals, he was attached to baby antelopes, porcupines, raccoons, ground squirrels, pigeons and eagles. He dreamed of being a veterinarian and was a local 4-H chapter president.
After a brief stint as police chief of Eastvale, Texas, (pop. 503), he and his older brother, Garold Wayne, bought a pet store in Arlington, Texas, then graduated into exotics like three-banded armadillos and four-eyed opossums.
After a drunken driver killed Garold, Joe began the G.W. Zoo in Wynnewood, Okla., named after his brother, featuring rescued big cats. He’d take them to flea markets and charged to pose with them.
He hadn’t anticipated the cost of feeding them. So he teamed up with a magician and went on the road to shopping centers, charging $25 to hold a baby tiger and $25 for a glossy photo, while making $23,697.
At the zoo, he bred lions with tigers, creating ligers, liligers, tiligers and tililiger, each hybrid becoming more monstrous. He hoped for a sabertooth tiger, a genetic impossibility, but got genetic defects instead.
Joe would run afoul of Carole Baskin, a Florida animal rights advocate.
Her second husband, Don Lewis, a millionaire real estate investor, bought her a bobcat at an auction after another bidder boasted he’d stuff it.
She saw a possible playmate advertised in Minnesota. After finding 56 more bobcats on the premises and told they’d be killed for fur, Lewis bought them all. They established a preserve near Tampa, adding rescued big cats.
Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997, supposedly en route to Costa Rica. The couple had fought over his desire to breed big cats for money and her opposition. Their relationship, she said, was “venomous.” No suspects were charged.
Carole’s crusade to save big cats prompted her to wage an online war against operators running afoul of USDA regulations, including Joe Exotic. He made death threats and used a derivative of her Big Cat Rescue operation to sow confusion.
Carole, who had married lawyer Howard Baskin, responded and won a $1 million verdict. Joe blamed her for his business unraveling. He hired two hit men — a zoo employee who disappeared with his money and a federal agent — leading to his arrest.
While “Tiger King” isn’t “Blackfish,” it may have redeeming value.
The Big Cat Public Safety Act, introduced by Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., would make breeding, transferring of big cats across state lines and allowing the public to stroke tiger cubs and pose with lions illegally. It also bans new ownership of tigers, lions, cheetahs or hybrids. The bill has 220 sponsors.
It was approved last fall by the House Natural Committee and has newfound momentum.
