Heartbreak descended upon La Porte City and the Cedar Valley last week when authorities shared that human remains found at Wolf Creek were consistent with missing autistic teen Jake Wilson.
The discovery shocked members of the small community and all of us in the Cedar Valley and across Iowa who were praying for Jake’s safe return to his family.
The discovery was made by recreational kayakers Tuesday, and local authorities shared the news at a press conference Thursday.
“We have been able to confirm with the medical examiner’s office that we have found human remains in and around Wolf Creek at this time,” La Porte City Police Chief Chris Brecher said at the conference. “… We are confident that we are on the right path. We have had confirmation that what has been found is consistent with what we are looking for, and it’s also been consistent with one of the areas we were expecting to find items.”
With those ominous words, hopes of Jake’s safe return have seemingly been dashed. While positive identification is still needed for confirmation, the press conference left little doubt.
Jake was last seen around 9 p.m. April 7 when he returned from buying ice cream and told his stepfather he wanted to head to the creek and would be right back. He never returned. Hundreds of volunteers from the community helped search the area. Investigators from around the country followed up on hundreds of leads.
The discovery was made in an area authorities had searched in the days following the disappearance.
“We have been in a position where the weather has allowed the creek to recede substantially over the last couple of months,” Brecher said. “We believe this is what allowed the kayakers who were out on the water to locate this.”
Deputies, volunteer firefighters and others have been searching the area since the discovery in hopes of finding evidence.
“We have a job to do,” said Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson. “… We want to know why. We want to know how. We want to know what. We are forensically processing everything right now. We are very meticulously moving through the areas that we are working.”
This case can’t help but bring back memories of the kidnapping and murder of the two young cousins, Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins, who were abducted from Evansdale six years ago. Their bodies were found at the Seven Bridges Wildlife Area in Bremer County five months after they were abducted. No one has been arrested in that case.
We will be joining the sheriff and everyone else in wanting to know the why, how and what of Jake Wilson’s case.
First, we mourn.
Tragically, our worst fears seemingly have been realized. Like everyone else, we had been hanging on to hope that somehow Jake would come home safe. Every day he was missing that hope took a hit. Still, through it all, we saw the heartfelt actions of community members. Hundreds of volunteers signed in for daily searches.
Back in April, days after Jake went missing, Brecher commented on the community.
“People are optimistic,” he said. “You can’t ask for a better crowd than we’ve been getting. The people have been very strong and willing to go out into the elements and put a lot of miles in. You can’t thank them enough.”
Throughout this ordeal, we have all come to know the images of Jake — many showing his wide smile. Workers at Tootsie’s ice cream stand, a landmark gathering spot in La Porte City, knew that smile well.
“There is closure, I guess is what you might want to say, but it’s very saddening because we were all hoping that he would be found …” said Teresa Seibert, Tootsie’s owner. “It’s kind of like a double-edge sword. I was very upset.”
More closure will be needed for Jake’s family and for the entire community. We stand behind the local investigators who are painstakingly searching for any evidence that will lead to any conclusions.
And our prayers remain with the family and friends of Jake, as well as the entire community of La Porte City.
