Editorial: This battle of wills hurting our nation

In the battle between President Donald Trump and many states about reopening the nation for business, executives have echoed governors concerning the measures required.
The president had a series of impromptu conference calls Wednesday with business and labor leaders and members of Congress — his hastily formed Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.
The leaders agreed with governors that the nation can’t reopen until testing and other measures are in place to keep the coronavirus outbreak from worsening.
“We have the best tests in the world,” Trump said afterward. “And we will be working very much with the governors of the states. We want them to do it. … The states are much better equipped to do it.”
Only 3 million tests have been done to date — 1% of the population. New tests promising nearly instantaneous results are in the pipeline, but labs are currently overwhelmed. Concerns also exist about “asymptomatic” carriers — some have tested negative twice, then positive.
Although the federal government has mandated free tests for those with health insurance, business leaders want it for the uninsured as well — migrants must be included as outbreaks at packing plants make evident — while not burdening small businesses already near bankruptcy.
The business leaders also wanted personal protective equipment (PPE) readily available, as well as policies dealing with child care and mass transit.
By defaulting to the states, Trump is leading from behind.
Governors looked in vain to the federal government for ventilators and PPE for health care workers. They took the lead in issuing “shelter in place” orders and designating businesses as “non-essential.” Early stay-at-home orders limited California cases per capita and “flattened” Washington’s initial outbreak.
Soaring death rates denied Trump’s desire to have a semblance of business open by Easter. Without a national policy in place, he latched onto a tweet by Fox News’ Dana Perino suggesting “a nonpartisan/bipartisan mix of experts across industry sectors, so that we have their recommendations & plan.”
He was pre-empted by governors on the East Coast — New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and West Coast — California, Oregon and Washington — who formed pacts to coordinate reopening their states.
When the president dubiously claimed “total” authority to “calls the shots,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., accused him of acting like “a king.”
The governors’ groups wanted universal testing for COVID-19, tracking those infected, and PPE for workers, while instituting workplace rules such as the distance between restaurant tables.
A “passport” may be necessary to return to work for those testing negative for COVID-19 or previously infected and now carrying antibodies. Britain and Italy have considered it.
Another issue is “contact tracing.” A phone app tracks the contacts of infected people in South Korea and Singapore. Congress would have to address civil liberties and privacy questions to institute such tracing here.
“Really, right now, the first thing is saving lives and keeping people safe,” said Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md. “We do also have to think about how do we eventually ramp up and get some folks back to work. But you can’t just pick a date and flip a switch. I don’t think it’s going to be that simple.”
Trump contends governors — primarily, but not exclusively, Democrats —have made COVID-19 a partisan issue by blaming the federal government for failing to provide ventilators and personal protective equipment requested and not intervening in bidding wars.
Governors saw it differently.
“You’ve got 50 states and the federal government all chasing the same companies. It’s crazy,” said Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio. “It’s the wild, wild West. No question about it,” said Gov. Gavin Newson, D-Calif.
They’ve accused Trump of vastly inflating the amount of materials provided, including millions of test kits promised March 10. After the president’s comments that a chronic lack of test kits was no longer a problem, Hogan told NPR, “That’s just not true.”
When Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., complained about not getting supplies, Trump called him “a snake.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., was “young, a woman governor” who “has no idea what’s going on.” Gov. Jay Pritzker, D-Ill., returned Trump’s fire, calling him, “a carnival barker.”
“I want them to be appreciative,” Trump said. “We’ve done a great job.”
He tweeted, “Massive amounts of medical supplies, even hospitals and medical centers, are being delivered directly to states and hospitals by the Federal Government. Some have insatiable appetites & are never satisfied (politics?). Remember, we are a backup for them.”
“I don’t want you to be the backup quarterback,” countered Inslee. “We need you to be Tom Brady.”
Reopening the nation for business must be done cautiously with the necessary prerequisites in place. We should be wary, as Gov. Philip Murphy, D-N.J., stated, of not “pouring gas on the fire, even inadvertently.”
“The house is on fire, and Job No. 1 is to put the fire out,” he added.
