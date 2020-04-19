Editorial: This battle of wills hurting our nation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In the battle between President Donald Trump and many states about reopening the nation for business, executives have echoed governors concerning the measures required.

The president had a series of impromptu conference calls Wednesday with business and labor leaders and members of Congress — his hastily formed Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups.

The leaders agreed with governors that the nation can’t reopen until testing and other measures are in place to keep the coronavirus outbreak from worsening.

“We have the best tests in the world,” Trump said afterward. “And we will be working very much with the governors of the states. We want them to do it. … The states are much better equipped to do it.”

Only 3 million tests have been done to date — 1% of the population. New tests promising nearly instantaneous results are in the pipeline, but labs are currently overwhelmed. Concerns also exist about “asymptomatic” carriers — some have tested negative twice, then positive.