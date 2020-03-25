Editorial: The veil of confidentiality in COVID-19 cases

Steps can be taken to legally “de-identify” individuals to some extent, including counties of residence, if not their hometowns, occupations, conditions and where hospitalized.

In Iowa, we learned initial cases in Johnston County involved those on a Nile River cruise in Egypt. We were told another patient was an Urbandale school employee and that a University of Iowa dental student had self-identified as contracting COVID-19 after working with one patient.

Whether HIPAA is outdated has provoked a debate in the medical community. Will more information prompt people to self-quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 patient or will it stigmatize individuals as it has Chinese restaurants?

New Jersey health officials have disclosed the cities of COVID-19 patients and hospitals where they’ve been admitted. Pennsylvania provides the county and how the disease was contracting, but leavies it to county officials to be specific about hometowns.

“We give just enough information to be descriptive, but not to be able to identify people,” said Krys Johnson, an assistant professor at Temple University’s Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics.