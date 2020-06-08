Editorial: The USA returns to space

Among the private sector innovations are reusable rockets. Falcon returned to a barge in the Atlantic Ocean.

Behnken and Hurley, veterans of the last Space Shuttle flight, drove to a newly configured launch pad in Teslas while wearing sleek new suits.

SpaceX used an extremely cold propellant, which provides more power. Consequently, the rocket was fueled with the astronauts on board rather than beforehand. Their capsule had touch-screen displays rather than knobs and switches.

Musk isn’t the only entrepreneur with big dreams.

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos created Blue Origin, which also uses reusable rockets. He will be racing SpaceX to Mars.

British billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit is developing rockets that can launch satellites from a Boeing 747 jet, which avoids weather delays frequently experienced on terra firma.

Boeing is still in the game to put a person in orbit again, although its Starliner capsule has experienced delays and comes in at nearly $1 billion more than SpaceX.

According to the nonprofit Space Foundation, investments in space missions totaled $330 billion in 2014 — a 9% increase over the prior year and nearly double from $176 billion in 2005.