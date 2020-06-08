Editorial: The USA returns to space

When the Obama administration divorced the U.S. in 2014 from using Russian rockets to carry astronauts to the International Space Station, a Russian leader derided private U.S. rockets as “a trampoline.”
The action — among sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine — prompted Dimitry Rogozin, Russia’s deputy prime minister and now chief of its Roscosmos space agency, to tweet, “After analyzing the sanctions against our space industry, I suggest to the USA to bring their astronauts to the International Space Station using a trampoline.”
“The trampoline is working!” tweeted Elon Musk, SpaceX’s founder and chief executive officer, after its Crew Dragon capsule — carrying National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley — was flawlessly launched May 30.
It was the first American rocket launched carrying astronauts since the space shuttle program was shuttered in 2011. Using the Soyuz capsule had cost $80 million per astronaut. SpaceX halved the priced.
A private enterprise option seemed fanciful as NASA fulfilled President John F. Kennedy’s dream of sending Americans to the moon in July 1969.
President Ronald Reagan championed private involvement, having NASA rewrite laws making commercialization possible. The Trump administration has built on that.
“There’s no reason our own federal government should stand in the way of the trailblazing companies that are forging and re-forging American leadership in space,” Vice President Mike Pence said last year.
NASA, led by Jim Bridenstine, a former Oklahoma Republican congressman, announced last year “the International Space Station is open for commercial business.” Companies could pay astronauts to help advertise products and use the ISS for manufacturing and other business ventures.
An open port where a module could be docked would be leased. A NASA study envisioned the ISS as a hotel.
One Trump proposal didn’t fly — ending funding of the ISS by 2025 and selling it to the private sector. Congress balked as did international partners.
Musk, who parlayed his PayPal fortune into futuristic Tesla cars, launched Space X in a most unlikely way — a company with a dozen employees situated in a suburban Los Angeles strip mall warehouse. Google and Fidelity since have invested $1 billion in SpaceX.
Now Musk is selling rides for $52 million. Hotelier Robert Bigelow of Bigelow Aerospace purchased four tickets. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa bought an around-the-moon voyage.
Musk’s dream is to revisit the moon and eventually colonize Mars with one million residents by 2050 working on mining and foundry operations. He is building a fleet of increasingly more powerful booster rockets.
Among the private sector innovations are reusable rockets. Falcon returned to a barge in the Atlantic Ocean.
Behnken and Hurley, veterans of the last Space Shuttle flight, drove to a newly configured launch pad in Teslas while wearing sleek new suits.
SpaceX used an extremely cold propellant, which provides more power. Consequently, the rocket was fueled with the astronauts on board rather than beforehand. Their capsule had touch-screen displays rather than knobs and switches.
Musk isn’t the only entrepreneur with big dreams.
Amazon owner Jeff Bezos created Blue Origin, which also uses reusable rockets. He will be racing SpaceX to Mars.
British billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit is developing rockets that can launch satellites from a Boeing 747 jet, which avoids weather delays frequently experienced on terra firma.
Boeing is still in the game to put a person in orbit again, although its Starliner capsule has experienced delays and comes in at nearly $1 billion more than SpaceX.
According to the nonprofit Space Foundation, investments in space missions totaled $330 billion in 2014 — a 9% increase over the prior year and nearly double from $176 billion in 2005.
The downside to this flurry of space activity is the European Space Agency report on the accumulation of “space junk.” An array of thousands of satellites already is orbiting 800 miles above the planet amid hundreds of thousands of pieces of debris.
A collision between U.S. and Russians alone generated 2,000 satellite shards, now traveling at thousands of miles per hour.
Earlier this year, India launched 104 tiny satellites from a single rocket. Meanwhile, thousands of tiny cubesats are being prepared to beam back Earth images.
Musk envisions building 1,000 Starships over 10 years to send 100,000 people annually to Mars.
But getting through all those junk projectiles may be problematic unless nations can come to an agreement.
While we celebrate this new era in U.S. space endeavors, going forward may well depend on reaching an international space agreement on debris — something that has been elusive in dealing with climate change or cleaning up the oceans.
