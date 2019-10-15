With U.S. military advisers providing guidance, Kurdish militia in Iraq helped oust the Islamic State from Iraq and Syria, suffering 12,000 casualties but enabling President Donald Trump to declare ISIS was defeated.
Trump showed the limits of his gratitude last week by withdrawing the remaining 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria protecting Kurdish communities there.
Trump essentially gave Turkey free rein to clear the border region of Syrian Kurds — deemed “terrorists” because of their desire for an independent homeland in Turkey.
“I was elected on getting out of these ridiculous endless wars, where our great Military functions as a policing operation to the benefit of people who don’t even like the USA,” he stated on Twitter.
Honoring a campaign promise is one thing, but justifying it because the Kurds — the largest remaining Christian enclave in the Mideast — don’t like the U.S shreds reality and raised concerns with his evangelical base.
“I believe … the president of the United States is in danger of losing the mandate of heaven if he permits this to happen,” the Rev. Pat Robertson said.
More than 130,000 Kurds evacuated their homes. The Turkish army and/or its militia proxy gleefully executed Kurdish soldiers and civilians, including a prominent female politician, posting grisly videos online.
Among the annals of awful excuses, Trump stated, the Kurds “didn’t help us in the second world war, they didn’t help us in Normandy.” For that matter, Turkey and Saudi Arabia were neutral until the waning days.
“(The Kurds) trusted us and we broke that trust,” an U.S. Army officer who worked with the Kurds in Syria told the New York Times. “It’s a stain on the American conscience.”
“The worst thing in military logic and comrades in the trench is betrayal,” said Shervan Darwish, of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
The repercussions were immediately felt. The Kurds forged an alliance with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Russian patrons. Kurds at camps holding ISIS prisoners moved to the front lines, allowing more than 700 relatives of ISIS and foreign nationals to escape.
“They should go back to Europe. … They came from various parts of Europe. They didn’t come from our country, and we did them a big favor,” Trump stated.
Some did come from the United States, and those who didn’t may see the U.S. as an attractive target. Inevitably, many will stir up trouble in Iraq.
Former U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis, who resigned in December over Trump’s intent to withdraw half of U.S. troops in Syria, remarked, “We may want a war over; we may even declare it over. You can pull your troops out as President Obama learned the hard way out of Iraq, but the ‘enemy gets the vote,’ we say in the military. And in this case, if we don’t keep the pressure on, then ISIS will resurge. It’s absolutely a given that they will come back.”
In August 2016, presidential candidate Trump accused Obama of being the “founder of ISIS” after withdrawing U.S. troops and disparaging ISIS as the “junior varsity.” While Obama didn’t “found” ISIS, the vacuum allowed it to grow, led by military officers from ousted Iraqi President Saddam Hussein’s regime.
Many ISIS fighters blended into Iraqi and Syrian communities. With France and Britain now considering pulling all their troops out as well, their wait to re-emerge may soon be over.
“Nobody knows what to do any more, because you don’t know what is coming next,” Michael Stephens, a British expert on the area at the Royal United Services Institute in London, told the New York Times. “Donald Trump is pouring gasoline on the fire and leaving a lot of us very confused.”
Israeli newspaper columnist Shimrit Meir wrote, “If you are someone that is a rival on the other side — you’re Iranian, Russian, Turkish, ISIS, Hezbollah — you understand that this is the time for gain.”
They won’t be deterred by Trump’s boasts: That the U.S. military was “locked and loaded” against Iran after it shot down an American surveillance drone, but did nothing, or that he would “totally destroy and obliterate” the Turkish economy if it overstepped bounds in Syria, which it has done.
Trump withdraws the military in one area, but augments it in another. He sent another 2,000 troops to Saudi Arabia last week to help that regime against Iran. Yet enticing alienated allies into a coalition is implausible.
Trump seems guided more by his business ventures than foreign policy acumen. The Trump Organization owns the Trump Towers in Istanbul and eight properties in Saudi Arabia. Even as president, he still profits from them. The Kurds could only sacrifice their lives in return for U.S. protection.
They are paying the price. More can expect to do so.
