Editorial: The state of sheltering in place in Iowa

“Iowa physicians live each day in fear that we are unnecessarily exposing ourselves and our families to illness as a result,” it stated. “We know that additional resources are on the way and we commend the State for its efforts to speed supplies to practices with the greatest need as quickly as it can, but greater efforts are needed.”

But Reynolds is committed to using obtuse metrics first. The Iowa Department of Public Health developed a 12-point scale involving four categories: percentage of the population greater than 65 years old; percentage of identified cases requiring hospitalization; infection rate per 100,000 in the past 14 days; and number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Points don’t kick in until topping 15% in a category. Ten points are needed for her to order shelter-in-place.

Hypothetically, the Des Moines Register reported, 17% of a state could be greater than 65 years of age; 14% of the COVID-19 cases could have resulted in hospitalization; the rate of infection could be 35 per 100,000 within 14 days; three long-term care facilities have reported outbreaks. But the matrix still doesn’t advise shelter-in-place.

Eli Perencevich, a University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine professor, said the scale relies too much on outbreaks in long-term care facilities or hospitalization.