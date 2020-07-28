Editorial: The right call on absentee voting

In the House, a successful amendment by Reps. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, and Bruce Hunter, D-Des Moines, shifted responsibility to the Iowa Legislative Council to act on any plan by the secretary of state, propose an alternative or decline to take action.

Otherwise, absentee ballot requests remained in the domain of county auditors.

The Republicans were taking their cue from Trump’s tirades that he lost the 2016 popular vote by 3 million because of irregularities ranging from immigrants fraudulently casting ballots to absentee shenanigans.

He appointed a commission led by then-Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Vice President Mike Pence that quickly disbanded. Kobach’s claims of 1,000 convictions for voter fraud since 2000 and 8,400 instances of double voting in 2016 were refuted by a commission report of 1,000 convictions for misconduct since 1948.

Trump told “Fox and Friends” this spring that a Democratic proposal for mail-in ballots during the pandemic would result in “levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”