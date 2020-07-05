Editorial: The problems with facial recognition technology

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 2014, Ronald Carnes made history by applying for his driver’s license in Waterloo, which cost him his freedom.

Carnes had been convicted in November 1970 in North Carolina of robbery with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He escaped in 1973. Authorities failed to determine his whereabouts.

At the Department of Motor Vehicles, a clerk told Carnes not to smile — or, at least, not show your teeth — because Iowa was among the first states — now numbering at least 39 — to use facial recognition software alerting law enforcement to criminals and fraud, including identity theft.

The software converts your driver’s license image into an algorithm gauging your unique facial features such as the distance from the tip of your nose to your chin or between eye pupils and the measurement of your cheekbones.

If two or more identities are associated with that image, law enforcement will try to determine why. Carnes had used the two other identities to collect Social Security benefits and apply for Iowa drivers’ licenses, becoming the first criminal captured using DMV face recognition.