During the 1787 Constitutional Convention, the Founding Fathers debated checks on presidential power.
Some believed being subjected to re-election would suffice. Virginian James Madison, ‘the father of the Constitution,” proposed impeachment for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
In that regard, future U.S. Supreme Court Justice James Iredell stated, “I suppose the only instances in which the president would be liable to impeachment would be where he had received a bribe, or had acted from some corrupt motive or other.”
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives believes an impeachment inquiry against Republican President Donald Trump is warranted for using what is tantamount to bribery to further his re-election. If approved, two-thirds approval in the Republican-held Senate is required for removal from office.
Trump is accused of using aid to Ukraine as a bargaining chip to seek evidence of corruption against former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential contender.
Trump has followed the outlines of author Peter Schweizer’s allegations in “Secret Empires” of “corruption by proxy” that the Bidens (and Clintons) enriched themselves in hard-to-trace foreign schemes.
Hunter Biden is the son his father rarely mentions. A lawyer and lobbyist with substance abuse problems, he raised conflict-of-interest issues in the Obama administration for his roles on the board of Burisma, a Ukraine energy company, and advising a hedge fund with holdings in China.
In this narrative, Joe Biden wanted Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired because he was looking into corruption involving Burisma’s owner. Daria Kaleniuk, cofounder of the Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Action Center, told the Washington Post, “Shokin was fired not because he wanted to do that investigation, but quite to the contrary, because he failed that investigation.”
Trump dispatched Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, to get proof from Ukrainian officials. That was the basis for a July 25 call between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, a comedian who surprisingly won Ukraine’s presidential election.
The fawning Zelensky was desperate for U.S. aid and a relationship with Trump, a good friend of Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader who forcibly annexed the Crimea in 2014 and has fomented a military conflict in eastern Ukraine with 13,000 killed.
Last spring, Congress approved the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative — $250 million in military assistance in a $391 million aid package. But when Zelensky didn’t play ball with Giuliani, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence declined to attend his inauguration. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry went instead.
Prior to talking with Zelensky, Trump put the aid package on hold — later citing Ukrainian corruption.
We know about the call because a whistleblower filed a complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community concerning “communications with a foreign leader” and a troubling “promise,” which was deemed “credible” and “urgent.”
Such complaints must be shown to congressional intelligence committees within a week. James Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, thought the allegations were “serious,” but White House lawyers cited executive privilege and the Department of Justice found no wrongdoing.
After the ensuing uproar, the White House released a call “memorandum”— not a verbatim transcript, but based on the notes and memories of officials in the room — and the whistleblower’s complaint.
Trump twice told Zelensky the U.S. had been “very, very good to Ukraine,” but says Ukraine hasn’t provided much in return. “I wouldn’t say that it’s reciprocal necessarily because things are happening that are not good, but the United States has been very, very good to Ukraine.”
Zelensky supports Trump’s request for an investigation and seeks to buy more missiles.
As Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen stated, Trump “doesn’t give orders; he speaks in code.”
Trump finally released the military aid after a subpoena for the whistleblower’s complaint was issued in mid-September.
Trump also wanted Ukraine to investigate a conspiracy canard that Democrats in 2016 used a Ukrainian-based email server. Their servers in Virginia belonged to Crowdstrike, a California company with a U.S. naturalized, Russian-born co-owner.
The call transcript was moved to a computer system that handles classified information, although it posed no national security concerns. The White House maintains leaks of Trump’s calls with leaders of Mexico and Australia prompted the practice, not political considerations.
Despite their denunciations of Trump, Democrats have yet to lay a glove on him. The Mueller report found no conclusive conspiracy with Russia. While Mueller provided a roadmap for obstruction of justice charges, Democrats haven’t been able to circumvent stonewalls.
They also have some hypocrisy to overcome when vilifying Trump about storing sensitive materials. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton didn’t comply with department practices and lacked “an appropriate method” to preserve public records while refusing to use government email.
For his part, Giuliani should welcome the opportunity to prove that he, not the whistleblower,” is a “hero” in rooting out corruption on Trump’s behalf.
In any event, the Founding Fathers’ concerns about an unchecked chief executive should be heeded.
