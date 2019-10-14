The National Basketball Association prides itself on allowing “free expression” on issues, which other sports leagues fear will alienate fans and a certain president.
However, engaging in a love affair with totalitarian China requires keeping unfettered thoughts in check or endangering the relationship.
When Houston Rockets General Manager Darryl Morey tweeted (and deleted minutes later), “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong,” he put billions of dollars at risk for the NBA and its marketing partners by siding with protesters opposing dictates from Beijing.
The Chinese people have been smitten with the NBA and the Rockets, which had once employed All-Star center Yao Ming. In the wake of a social media firestorm over Morey’s tweets, the Rockets became team non grata on Chinese TV.
Even the touring Los Angeles Lakers show, featuring LeBron James against the Brooklyn Nets in preseason games, was banished from the airwaves.
Social media was flooded with messages urging an NBA boycott. The NBA’s five-year, $1.5 billion contract with Tencent, a Chinese internet company that streams games online, is in jeopardy.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver deemed Morey’s tweet “regrettable,” but his attempt at contrition backfired when he added, “We will protect our employees’ freedom of speech.”
Chinese Central Television, the state broadcaster, responded, “We believe that no comments challenging national sovereignty and social stability fall within the scope of freedom of expression.”
China puts rigid demands on Western businesses. They must abide by joint partnerships, teaming with Chinese enterprises. The benefit is gaining expertise on marketing to a country with 1.4 billion people. The downside is the potential loss of intellectual property in a country known more for its ability to copy products than innovate.
Businesses quickly learn numerous topics are off the table, most notably: Taiwan, which has functioned as the democratic Republic of China since becoming an outpost for fleeing nationalists during the 1947 civil war against the Communists; Tibet, which China invaded in 1950 and claims to have a government-in-exile; and allusions to the bloody Tiananmen Square massacre against a student-led pro-democracy movement in 1989.
Add Hong Kong to that list. China lost the island to Britain in 1842 during the First Opium War. It negotiated its return in 1997 with the “one country, two systems” stipulation that allowed Hong Kong “a high degree of autonomy, except in foreign and defense affairs” for 50 years before total reunification.
That autonomy has been open to China’s interpretation. Protesters rejected a recent extradition policy to China, prompting clashes with police. The conflict continued after the extradition policy was rescinded.
You have free articles remaining.
Protesters also want better representation in government and to end facial recognition technology and other forms of intrusions they regard as invading privacy but that are prevalent on the mainland.
China has denounced them as being part of a separatist movement.
The NBA is not the first Western enterprise to run afoul of Chinese intolerance. Givenchy, Coach and Versace apologized and stop selling T-shirts that Chinese authorities felt identified Hong Kong as an independent country. United Airlines, the Gap and Marriott also have issued apologies.
According to the New York Times, Blizzard, an American video game company, suspended a Hong Kong player and took his prize money because he wore goggles and a respirator — symbols of the Hong Kong protests.
Tiffany, the upscale jeweler, was in the Chinese crosshairs for posting an image with a model covering her right eye, supposedly symbolizing a woman shot in the eye with a police beanbag. The Chinese didn’t buy Tiffany’s defense that the photo was taken prior to the protests and wasn’t a political statement.
Conversely, shoemaker Vans ended its annual sneaker design contest in Hong Kong for fear of angering Chinese authorities. Instead, Hong Kong stores pulled its shoes off their shelves in protest.
Disney wisely kept quiet after Liu Yifei , the Chinese-born star of its upcoming “Mulan” live-action remake, rebuked Hong Kong protesters. Protesters have called for a boycott.
Some companies have attempted to appease the Chinese. According to the Washington Post, Freddie Mercury’s homosexuality was deleted from “Bohemian Rhapsody,” a film about the rock group Queen. The “Ghostbusters” remake failed to surmount the ban on cults and superstitions and had a gay character.
Not everyone is willing to play ball. Earlier this month, an episode of the satirical cartoon “South Park” that mocked Chinese censors was banned.
Rather than grovel, creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker nailed it with a mock apology on Twitter about the price of doing business in totalitarian China with its demand for strictly conditional love.
“Like the NBA, we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts,” they wrote. “We too love money more than freedom and democracy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.