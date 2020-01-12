Editorial: The huge business of college athletics

He now must scrape by in his second year at LSU with a mere $4 million — No. 30 on the Football Bowl Subdivision pay ladder. Should he revert to his Ole Miss ways, he would get exit pay of $7.75 million. It’s a safe bet he’ll get a raise instead.

His assistants currently share $6,645,000.

LSU’s annual football profit was $73 million.

In Iowa, the highest paid state employee is University of Iowa football’s Kirk Ferentz, $4.8 million plus $800,000 in bonuses. Ferentz, who has fallen to No. 18 among top-paid coaches, is coming off his third 10-win season, the other prompting new contracts. His buyout is $21,571,250, increasing after a seven-win season.

Ferentz gets a $100,000 bonus if the Hawkeyes make a bowl game (six wins) and $500,000 if they win eight.

His staff of 10 currently shares $4,710,600 and gets an automatic 8% increase for seven or more wins. Phil Parker, defensive coordinator, made $845,729; Chris Doyle, strength and conditioning coach, $832,229; and Brian Ferentz, offensive coordinator, $799,895.

Ferentz’ pact — perennially called one of the worst five in the FBS by USA Today — no longer seems so comparatively terrible.