Editorial: The death knell for Iowa caucus

Buttigieg has scant African-American support. Their lukewarm backing of gay marriage (51%) may be a reason. Among Latinos, it’s 58%.

Buttigieg staked out pragmatic positions, separating himself from Sanders and Warren on health care with “Medicare For All Who Want It,” including a private option.

Sanders, the quadrennial Democrat of big ideas, few accomplishments but a passionate base, was expected to duke it out with fellow New Englander Warren in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Biden called his Iowa finish “a gut punch,” but should get off the mat by the South Carolina primary, where he dominates among African-American voters.

Klobuchar, who prematurely pronounced she was “punching above our weight” in Iowa, is on the ropes. Billionaire former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg may wrest away her pragmatist supporters.

The lackluster Iowa turnout alone could give national party leaders reason to end the lengthy caucus gatherings they have long loathed, excluding workers on evening shifts, the disabled who have difficulty attending and snowbirds.

Blundering state party leaders hammered nails into the coffin.