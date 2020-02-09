Editorial: The death knell for Iowa caucus

Monday night’s Iowa Democratic caucuses culminated with a debacle that disheartened candidates’ supporters, was the probable death knell for future caucuses and raised serious questions about the state party’s leadership.
But that wasn’t the worst part.
After the record-breaking Democratic turnout nationwide for the 2018 midterms, enabling the party to retake the House of Representatives, the caucuses were expected to ride another big blue wave.
The surf wasn’t up. An estimated 170,000 Democrats attended, just as in 2016 for the two-person race when Hillary Clinton edged Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
That paled compared with the 240,000 in 2008 when Barack Obama upset Clinton, who was third in votes behind North Carolina Sen. John Edwards, but had more delegates. Then Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware was a distant fourth.
Democrats didn’t attract much new blood Monday night. Entrance polls showed first-time attendees were only a third of caucusgoers, compared with 57% in 2008 and 42% in 2016.
That difference in fervor was a precursor to the outcomes of the 2008 and 2016 presidential races.
The winner of the Iowa caucuses has been the Democratic presidential nominee since 2000, but there’s no Obama now to galvanize the party’s disparate factions.
As the vote and delegate count trickled in slower than a snail’s pace with head-scratching screw-ups, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sanders alternately led. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar trailed.
In the Cedar Valley, Sanders led in Black Hawk, Butler and Tama counties; Buttigieg in Buchanan, Bremer and Grundy, and Biden in Benton.
In the Des Moines metroplex, Sanders led Buttigieg in Polk (Des Moines) and Story (Ames) counties, but Buttigieg commanded Dallas, Boone, Madison, Warren and Jasper counties.
Sanders won Linn County (Cedar Rapids) and was neck-and-neck with Warren in Johnson County (Iowa City).
Buttigieg is the first openly gay candidate to win presidential delegates. A decade ago, he was trounced by 27% in the Indiana treasurer’s race, then won two terms as mayor in his hometown (population 102,245).
He put the brakes on a steep economic decline in the crime-ridden city, cutting unemployment by 6.6%, although many key growth indicators lagged behind its peers.
Iowans looked beyond his sexual orientation. Most Americans support gay marriage (61%-31%), according to a 2019 Pew Research Center poll. It’s true for 75% of Democrats and independents leaning toward Democrats, but only 44% for Republicans and independents leaning their way.
Buttigieg has scant African-American support. Their lukewarm backing of gay marriage (51%) may be a reason. Among Latinos, it’s 58%.
Buttigieg staked out pragmatic positions, separating himself from Sanders and Warren on health care with “Medicare For All Who Want It,” including a private option.
Sanders, the quadrennial Democrat of big ideas, few accomplishments but a passionate base, was expected to duke it out with fellow New Englander Warren in New Hampshire on Tuesday.
Biden called his Iowa finish “a gut punch,” but should get off the mat by the South Carolina primary, where he dominates among African-American voters.
Klobuchar, who prematurely pronounced she was “punching above our weight” in Iowa, is on the ropes. Billionaire former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg may wrest away her pragmatist supporters.
The lackluster Iowa turnout alone could give national party leaders reason to end the lengthy caucus gatherings they have long loathed, excluding workers on evening shifts, the disabled who have difficulty attending and snowbirds.
Blundering state party leaders hammered nails into the coffin.
With the caucuses less than five months out last September, they bought a mobile app to relay votes from a startup with one listed client — a township. The company’s name was kept secret, supposedly so the app couldn’t be hacked. Yet it was never vetted with the Department of Homeland Security.
County and precinct officials got scant training on the app. Many couldn’t log on. Tech experts even encountered difficulties.
The party claimed the app didn’t cause delays, which it attributed to maintaining the “integrity” of three sets of numbers for the first time: first-round vote and delegate totals and second-round delegates after supporters of “nonviable” candidates (less than 15%) dispersed.
But the integrity issue unraveled when former Massachusetts Gov. Duval Patrick, a caucus nonentity, was briefly credited with 21 delegates — among other discrepancies.
On Thursday, national party Chair Tom Perez ordered a recanvass with a review of worksheets from each caucus site.
In the annals of ineptitude, this easily bested the previous benchmark.
In 2012, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney was declared the winner of the Republican caucuses. Sixteen days later, he wasn’t after the GOP belatedly found former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum had 34 more votes.
The Iowa Democratic Party had to ace this test. Instead, it got an F for fiasco.