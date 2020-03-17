Editorial: The collateral damage of oil wars

The Russians wouldn’t buy it. So the Saudis retaliated, increasing production instead to try to recoup lost revenues. The Russians followed suit.

The Saudis output is reportedly up 2 million barrels a day, with the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq contributing another 1 million combined.

That caused the international benchmark Brent crude oil to drop by 24% to less than $35 per barrel, the second-largest daily decline ever. Along with coronavirus fears, the stock market went into free fall.

Trump tweeted, “Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop!”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Once again, the news was hardly fake.

While Trump added it was “good for consumers,” it wasn’t so good for the fracking industry, which has made the U.S. the leader in oil production since 2018. U.S. crude oil exports increased 69 fold to 2 million barrels per day during a 10-year period, according to USA Today.

But the industry now has $86 billion in debts coming due. It needs oil at $40 to $60 per barrel to avoid mass bankruptcies. It was $33.25 last week. Companies have laid off workers in droves. Trump is pushing for a federal bailout.