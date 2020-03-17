Editorial: The collateral damage of oil wars

Iowans are enjoying plummeting prices at the gas pump, a side effect of the coronavirus, which has spawned an oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia with both intent on taking down the U.S. fracking industry.
Oil consumption has decreased significantly since COVID-19 began its rampage, first impacting manufacturing and transportation in China and then spreading globally. It’s the second huge blow to China, the world’s largest oil importer, following the trade war instigated by President Donald Trump, which caused oil prices to drop late last summer.
Trump has compared lower oil prices to a tax cut. In fact, every $10 per barrel change in crude oil prices affects gasoline by 25-30 cents. Every penny freed up means $1 billion more in consumer spending.
But there also is collateral damage.
Despite the growing oil glut, the Russians and Saudis — currently the second and third leading oil-producing countries, respectively, behind the U.S. — have ramped up production.
It’s a bizarre battle. The U.S. fracking industry is in their cross hairs, and there’s a possible boomerang effect: The Saudi economy and that of Russian allies Iran and Venezuela could be seriously imperiled.
The Saudis proposed at the March 6 meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to either cut oil output by 1.5 million barrels a day — 1.5% of global production — or extend existing cuts of 2.1 million barrels per day.
The Russians wouldn’t buy it. So the Saudis retaliated, increasing production instead to try to recoup lost revenues. The Russians followed suit.
The Saudis output is reportedly up 2 million barrels a day, with the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq contributing another 1 million combined.
That caused the international benchmark Brent crude oil to drop by 24% to less than $35 per barrel, the second-largest daily decline ever. Along with coronavirus fears, the stock market went into free fall.
Trump tweeted, “Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop!”
Once again, the news was hardly fake.
While Trump added it was “good for consumers,” it wasn’t so good for the fracking industry, which has made the U.S. the leader in oil production since 2018. U.S. crude oil exports increased 69 fold to 2 million barrels per day during a 10-year period, according to USA Today.
But the industry now has $86 billion in debts coming due. It needs oil at $40 to $60 per barrel to avoid mass bankruptcies. It was $33.25 last week. Companies have laid off workers in droves. Trump is pushing for a federal bailout.
This is the second time the Saudis and Russians have targeted the U.S. industry.
In 2014, the Saudis, then with record-high reserves, and Russians increased production to undercut fracking, driving oil prices down to $30 per barrel. But the industry increased output and revenues with technological breakthroughs that made drilling more efficient. It also lured investors who are now impatiently awaiting returns, particularly from smaller operators.
OPEC lost $450 billion in that ploy. Saudi economic minister Mohamed Al Tuwaijri said in October 2016, “If we don’t take any reform measures, and if the global economy stays the same, then we’re doomed to bankruptcy in three to four years.”
Consequently, Saudis and Russians reached a pact in 2016 to reduce production.
Now the reckless Saudi heir apparent, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is at it again, betting Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf States will prevail in production war.
But Jim Krane, a Persian Gulf analyst at Rice University’s Baker Institute, told the New York Times the Saudis need oil at $80 to finance government spending. Other analysts put it at $84. The Saudis already have a $50 billion budget deficit, which is predicted to grow through 2028.
The Russians have the most to gain. They claim to have enough resources to ride out budget shortfalls for six to 10 years even with oil at $25 per barrel.
While Vladimir Putin may be reveling in causing the U.S. and Saudis pain, he also is imperiling his allies in Iran and the brutal and bungling Nicolás Maduro because of lost oil revenues.
Trump should be questioning his friendship with bin Salman, who hasn’t fulfilled promises to buy massive amounts of U.S. weaponry and undermined one of the president’s self-proclaimed achievements, tweeting in October 2019, “Because we have done so well with Energy over the last few years (thank you, Mr. President!), we are a net Energy Exporter, & now the Number One Energy Producer in the World.”
When the administration asks Congress to bail out the fracking industry, it should answer why it also continues to support a nation intent on destroying it.