Editorial: The blame game on lack of ventilators

With governors in coronavirus hotspots scrounging for tens of thousands of ventilators, blame on the lack of availability can be widely apportioned.

Decades before President Donald Trump told governors, as he did in early March, “Try getting it yourselves,” the federal government dictated that hospitals have the minimum amount of emergency equipment necessary on hand.

And while the president hammered auto executives to produce thousands of ventilators, which they had never made before, the federal government had recognized a possible need after 9/11 created scenarios of biological weapon scares.

To that end, it funded efforts by small manufacturers to develop inexpensive, portable, easy to operate ventilators only for those companies to be purchased by larger companies, which considered those machines a threat to their commercial products. About $20 million later, none were ever produced for the government.

The long-term blame dates back to 1983, according to University of Georgia history professor Stephen Mihm, who has studied U.S. health care financing. That’s when “Made in Japan” went from being a joke to the gold standard of manufacturing with a “just in time” system maximizing the use of existing inventories without delay.