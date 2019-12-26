An extensive government review of the war in Afghanistan shows “the American people have constantly been lied to.”
That’s what John Sopko, head of the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, which Congress created in 2008, told the Washington Post.
SIGAR’s findings are contained in “Lessons Learned” — 2,000 pages of interviews and documents eerily reminiscent of the Pentagon Papers during the Vietnam War. The Post conducted a three-year court battle to access the secret papers, revealing their contents in a recent five-part series.
It chronicles 18 years of deceit, wasted money and political failures, including President George W. Bush losing focus after invading Iraq to President Barack Obama’s “surge,” bringing troop strength to 100,000 along with an 18-month timetable for withdrawal that allowed the Taliban to bide their time.
The war began as a hunt for Osama bin Laden and to dismantle al-Qaida, while ousting their fundamentalist Taliban hosts after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Al-Qaida was essentially gone by 2009, but the war continued against the Taliban.
The U.S. has deployed 775,000 U.S. troops, some repeatedly, with 2,300 killed and 20,589 wounded. About 13,000 U.S. troops are there now. The bill has exceeded $1 trillion.
The U.S. is simultaneously engaged in a futile attempt at nation-building, trying to establish a free-market democracy in a country dominated by warlords and feuding tribes, largely illiterate, with an agrarian economy producing 82 percent of global opium.
It wouldn’t be another Vietnam, Bush’s Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld joked in 2001. “All together now — quagmire!” But in a 2003 memo, he wrote, “I have no visibility into who the bad guys are.”
Rumsfeld buried bleak Pentagon warnings in 2006. Instead, his staff prepared “Afghanistan: Five Years Later,” highlighting Afghan women trained in “improved poultry management” (more than 19,000) and the “average speed on most roads” (up 300 percent).
“We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn’t know what we were doing,” said Army Lt. Gen Douglas Lute, Afghan war czar under Bush and Obama.
Obama wanted a counterinsurgency to rout the Taliban and public works projects to win the hearts of the people. He got neither.
Two projects — rebuilding an aging hydroelectric dam and buying giant diesel-fueled generators — failed to generate sufficient electricity for Kandahar, the second largest city, while costing $776 million.
Tim Graczewski, a Navy Reserve officer who oversaw economic development projects near the city, recounted his hunt for an $8 million, 37-acre project supposedly with 48 businesses. The site had no buildings, empty streets and one business.
Projects like a giant greenhouse fell into disuse because Afghans couldn’t maintain it. U.S. and Canadian troops paid villagers $90 to $100 a month to clear irrigation canals, but disrupted local schools when teachers earning $60 to $80 a month took the jobs.
The U.S., the Post reported, “abetted corruption by doling out payments or contracts to unsavory Afghan power brokers in a misguided quest for stability.”
Gert Berthold, a forensic accountant, helped analyze 3,000 Defense Department contracts worth $106 billion. He found nearly 40 percent ended up with insurgents, criminal syndicates or corrupt Afghan officials.
Hamid Karzai was elected president, a supposed boon to the U.S. because he spoke fluent English and had become a CIA asset in 2001 after a spy saved his life. The CIA, he later admitted, often provided him with bags of cash.
Abdul Rashid Dostum, a tribal strongman, fought with CIA and U.S. Special Operations against the Taliban and is now a vice president. He was accused of war crimes —suffocating captured Taliban fighters — as well as rape, torture and murder. The CIA paid him $70,000 per month.
“Afghans saw their government as incompetent and malicious,” the Post reported based on “Lessons Learned.” “Judges, police and all manner of officeholders routinely subjected people to extortion. In contrast, Afghans often viewed the Taliban as brutal but efficient and devout.
The U.S. military estimates Taliban strength has increased from 25,000 in 2011 to 60,000 now.
Meanwhile, U.S. military trainers were frustrated by Afghan security forces they described as incompetent, unmotivated and rife with deserters.” Afghan police recruits were deemed “awful — the bottom of the barrel that is already at the bottom of the barrel,” estimating a third were “drug addicts or Taliban.”
More than 60,000 in Afghan security forces have been killed.
The U.S. has had numerous opportunities to negotiate with the Taliban, which Bush and Obama rejected. The specter of Islamic fanatics in charge with anti-female agenda was unpalatable
But any position of strength is quickly deteriorating. President Donald Trump was wrong to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, abandoning our Kurdish allies. But his simultaneous attempt to arrange peace talks with the Taliban — derided at the time — seems like the right thing to do, especially in the wake of the latest revelations.
