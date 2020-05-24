Editorial: Supreme court rulings may have implications

Justices on both sides of the ideological divide tried to avoid political bias while looking at the long-term implications of the House requests.

The question, said Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee, “boils down to, how can we both protect the House’s interest in obtaining information it needs to legislate but also protect the presidency? How can the court balance those interests?”

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan told Trump’s attorneys, “What it seems to me you’re asking us to do is to put a kind of 10-ton weight on the scales between the president and Congress and essentially to make it impossible for Congress to perform oversight and to carry out its functions where the president is concerned.”

But, she added, “When the Congress doesn’t seem to be looking into the president, but in a much broader topic, might there not be some heightened need for Congress to say why it is that they’re focusing on presidential records for that purpose?”

Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer said his concerns go “way, way, way beyond just tax returns,” citing the investigation by then Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., into alleged communist infiltration of the government in the 1950s. “What I hold today will also apply to a future Senator McCarthy asking a future Franklin Roosevelt or Harry Truman.”