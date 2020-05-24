Editorial: Supreme court rulings may have implications

The U.S. Supreme Court recently heard cases regarding release of Donald Trump’s tax returns that could set historic precedents concerning the ability of Congress and the states to investigate a sitting president.
The decision may determine whether the executive branch must meet demands made in a congressional inquiry or could stonewall without repercussion.
The longstanding court precedent regarding Congress is that an investigation must involve “a subject on which legislation could be had.” That dates back to the 1920s Teapot Dome scandal when the Warren Harding administration made secrets deals providing access to Wyoming and California oil reserves.
House Democrats maintain they want records of Russian real estate purchases — a hallmark of Trump Organization transactions in New York and Florida — which could lead to money-laundering reforms. They also want the financial records of Trump’s family.
They claim former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s allegation of hush money paid to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal during the 2016 campaign could mean changes in candidate disclosure laws.
If deemed purely political, though, the impeachment process would be Congress’ sole recourse.
The justices also will decide whether to maintain unanimous precedents set when President Richard M. Nixon’s immunity claim regarding release of the White House tape recordings was rejected during the Watergate scandal and President Bill Clinton was forced to respond to a sexual harassment suit filed by Paula Jones, a state employee when he was Arkansas governor.
Trump was the first presidential nominee in 40 years not to make his tax returns public during the 2016 election. “I’m under a routine audit,” he said during the first presidential debate, promising “as soon as the audit is finished it will be released.”
It wasn’t, although the IRS stated an audit didn’t prevent release.
The justices also considered a New York state case currently before a grand jury presumably about alleged hush money paid to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal during the 2016 campaign. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance wants Trump’s accountants and bankers — Deutsche Bank and Capital One — to release his tax returns and financial records.
Trump attorney Jay Sekulow countered that a president has “temporary executive immunity” from investigation while in office. Both the court’s conservatives and liberals seemed unlikely to buy that argument.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee asked, “How do we avoid the conclusion there (in the Clinton case) that the president wasn’t subject to some special immunity but here is?”
“There,” he added, “they sought the deposition of the president while he was serving. Here, they’re seeking records from third parties.”
Even if the president loses that case, grand jury deliberations are secret, so Trump’s returns may never see the light of day unless a criminal charge is brought. In that event, his attorneys could stall matters until after the November election.
Justices on both sides of the ideological divide tried to avoid political bias while looking at the long-term implications of the House requests.
The question, said Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee, “boils down to, how can we both protect the House’s interest in obtaining information it needs to legislate but also protect the presidency? How can the court balance those interests?”
Liberal Justice Elena Kagan told Trump’s attorneys, “What it seems to me you’re asking us to do is to put a kind of 10-ton weight on the scales between the president and Congress and essentially to make it impossible for Congress to perform oversight and to carry out its functions where the president is concerned.”
But, she added, “When the Congress doesn’t seem to be looking into the president, but in a much broader topic, might there not be some heightened need for Congress to say why it is that they’re focusing on presidential records for that purpose?”
Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer said his concerns go “way, way, way beyond just tax returns,” citing the investigation by then Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., into alleged communist infiltration of the government in the 1950s. “What I hold today will also apply to a future Senator McCarthy asking a future Franklin Roosevelt or Harry Truman.”
The decision is critical no matter the Oval Office occupant.
A president conceivably could thwart any congressional inquiry, even stonewalling impeachment abetted by a politicized Justice Department. Yet limits also are needed on Congress’ ability to harangue a president for purposes cloaked as legislative, but that are purely political in nature.
Our system of checks and balances is hanging on the outcome.
