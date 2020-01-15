Editorial: Subject ICAP to scrutiny

Reprinted from the Quad-City Times Jan. 8.

Last fall, the Associated Press published an article about the spending practices of the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, a risk pool that insures local governments in the state.

The AP’s initial reports told about how the organization was spending thousands of dollars holding public meetings in out-of-the-way places like Florida and off the coast of Lake Michigan.

The reports caught the attention of State Auditor Rob Sand, who sought to investigate.

Unfortunately, ICAP, as it is known, is throwing up roadblocks. It offered up some documents but not others. And about a week ago, it filed a petition with the district court in Polk County claiming Sand is overstepping his authority and ICAP is not a ‘governmental subdivision’ subject to his examination.

In response, Sand said he is looking forward to “fighting for taxpayers’ right to know what is happening with their money.”