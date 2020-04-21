Editorial: Stimulus oversight imperative

Trump appointed Atkinson in 2018. As a federal prosecutor, he helped take down Rep. William Jefferson, D-La., convicted in a bribery case with $90,000 found in his freezer, and Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., D-Ill., son of the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, who converted campaign funds into an extravagant lifestyle.

Atkinson’s downfall began with a whistleblower complaint from a member of the intelligence community accusing Trump of forcing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Democratic-controlled House impeached Trump. He was acquitted by the Senate’s Republican majority, some of whom felt Atkinson acted responsibly. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., called Trump’s action “inappropriate,” but not impeachable. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., added, “Lamar speaks for lots and lots of us.”

Grassley, in a bipartisan letter cosigned by eight senators including Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Mark Warner, D-Va., wanted “clear, substantial reasons for (Atkinson’s) removal.” (Collins had opposed impeachment, stating, “I believe that the president has learned,” adding, “I’ve made very clear that I don’t think anyone should be retaliated against.”)

Trump clearly was retaliating, saying Atkinson was “not a big Trump fan, that I can tell you.”