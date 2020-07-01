Editorial: Sioux City council should pursue consultant study of bridge across Missouri River

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Soon, the City Council will decide whether to pay consultant SmithGroup JJR Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin, $59,000 for further study of a pedestrian bridge across the Missouri River between Sioux City and South Sioux City.

Our vote? Yes, pay the consultant.

From the beginning of talk about the future of the former Argosy casino riverfront site, we have advocated for a public, patient, creative approach to what we believe is a milestone moment in community history. As we have said before, our city must get this right. Again today, we commend the city and its consultant for study and discussion undertaken and decisions made to this point and, in general, support the strategy for development of this site taking shape.

Throughout this process, we have advocated for imaginative vision and an iconic centerpiece. A pedestrian bridge spanning the Missouri River checks both of those boxes in dramatic fashion. Without question, a bridge would be an incredible addition to our local riverfront — a unique draw sure to produce local enthusiasm and widespread attention.