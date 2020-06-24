EDITORIAL: Sign an executive order now, Gov. Reynolds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reprinted form the Des Moines Register June 17.

On July 4, 2005, former Gov. Tom Vilsack signed an executive order restoring voting rights to felons.

Interestingly, he says he doesn’t really remember the moment he signed it. What he does remember: the many, many letters he received afterward. They came not only from individuals whose rights had been restored, but from spouses and parents.

They captured how appreciative people were “for the action and opportunity because it enabled their son or daughter or husband to feel whole again,” Vilsack told an editorial writer last week. “If you can’t participate in democracy, it’s hard to feel totally connected and feel like you are, indeed, a citizen. They were just really incredible letters.”

He said the date of July 4 was by design. A day to celebrate independence was a fitting day to celebrate democracy and give people the ability to participate in it.

“It’s about freedom, liberty and being a citizen. They were some of the most heartfelt, honest, tear-jerking letters about the importance of what we had done and what a difference it made in the mental health of someone’s spouse and how excited they were about being able to vote.”