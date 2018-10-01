Across the generations there have been more than a few legendary coaches in the Cedar Valley.
Common among the greats is the ability to effectively teach skills and strategy; to instill persistence, pride and discipline and give young athletes the tools to set goals and attain them.
What sets the legends apart is the rare ability to do all the above, combined with that extraordinary something that allows them to connect with teenagers and give them life skills they carry throughout a lifetime.
Bob Siddens stands as tall as any of them. In an epicenter of wrestling from the 1950s through the 1970s, Siddens is often in the discussion of the best high school wrestling coach in the country. Ever.
Siddens passed away early Thursday at the age of 93. His legacy had long been cemented here in the Cedar Valley.
There have been, and will be, many heartfelt comments about Coach Siddens during this time. One of the first on Thursday came from “rjs” as a comment to The Courier’s initial story:
“You would need to search hard and long to find a better person than Coach Siddens. He expected the best out of people, but he also showed them how to attain that goal. Whether you were the best wrestler in the world didn’t matter. If you wrestled for him and worked hard to be the best you could be, you were considered one of his champions.”
Yes, we’ll go over some of the pertinent statistics again. Over 27 years at Waterloo West, Siddens coached the Wahawks to 11 state titles while building a dual meet record of 327-26-3, including an 88-match win streak. He coached 51 state champions and 33 state runners-up. He officiated at 23 NCAA national champion events. He’s been inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame, Iowa Officials Hall of Fame, United States Wrestling Federation Hall of Fame, National Referees Hall of Fame, the National High School Sports Hall of Fame and the International Wrestling Hall of Fame.
And we must not forget his other duties, that of athletic director and guidance counselor at West, where he helped thousands of students.
As impressive as that resume is, it doesn’t capture the essence of the man. That essence lives on in the lives he touched.
One of his prize pupils, Dale Anderson, was a two-time NCAA champion. He wrote the introduction to the book “Siddens! Win with Humility, Lose with Dignity – But Don’t Lose!”
The book, co-authored by former West High Coach Don Huff and wrestling writer Mike Chapman, was published in 2010.
“Kids know when somebody really cares about them,” said Anderson, who was interviewed shortly before the book hit the market. “So many coaches don’t really care. Bob Siddens made you believe you were totally, really important, whether you were the last kid on the team or a state champion. It didn’t make any difference. I thought that was kind of neat.”
Most sports fans in the Cedar Valley realize the legend of Dan Gable began under the tutelage of Bob Siddens. Gable was unbeaten in high school, winning three state titles for West, before going on to be a national champion at Iowa State and a 1972 Olympic gold medalist in Munich.
“Sadly, my high school coach, and one of my greatest influences in my life, Bob Siddens, passed away peacefully in his sleep,” Gable posted on Twitter Thursday.
Up until recently, when he could no longer get around easily, Siddens could be seen attending wrestling functions, like University of Northern Iowa wrestling meets, where knowledgeable wrestling fans would part respectfully as he slowly made his way to his seat.
He was one of a kind in the sport of wrestling, or any sport for that matter. The thousands of athletes who have passed through his wrestling room will always attest to that. Waterloo West, the Cedar Valley and the state of Iowa were lucky to have him.
We offer our condolences to the Siddens family. And to his wrestling family, which is dispersed across the entire country and beyond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Simply, a wonderful man
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.