Editorial: Shopping should be safe for all

Reprinted from the Quad-City Times April 12.

These days, more people are turning to the internet to shop for groceries. If they aren’t delivered to our door, they can be brought to our cars and put in the trunk.

It’s not just a convenience, but in our present pandemic many people see it as a necessity.

Unfortunately, not everybody has access to this option. People who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps, generally have to show up in person to buy groceries. They can’t do what wealthier people do and limit their exposure to COVID-19 while engaging in the essential activity of buying groceries.

There are exceptions. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA, began a pilot program last year with a handful of states (Iowa happens to be one of them) so SNAP recipients can shop for groceries online. However, the options are limited. In Iowa, Walmart and Amazon are the only retailers in the program, according to USDA.