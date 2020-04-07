Editorial: Sheltering in place in Iowa

On March 17, San Francisco Mayor London Breed ordered shelter-in-place for her city and county.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo rejected New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s call for a similar measure that same day.
“I don’t think you can really do a policy like that just in one part of the state. So I don’t think it works,” he told CNN. “As a matter of fact, I’m going so far that I don’t even think you can do a statewide policy.”
As of Monday, New York City had 2,475 COVID-19 related deaths and the state was approaching 5,000. Nationally, total deaths were nearing 11,000.
As for San Francisco’s effort, Cuomo said, “There are policies that sound good, and then there are policies that are good and sound.”
He got that terribly wrong.
While Cuomo is a rising star in Democratic politics with news conferences citing his attempts to procure ventilators and protective gear for health-care workers, the proof is in comparative fatalities.
San Francisco had just nine COVID-19 deaths by Monday.
Breed’s shelter-in-place order allowed for “essential” services including health care; public transportation and sanitation; groceries; restaurant pickup; pharmacies; banks; hardware stores; plumbers, electricians and the like; child care; laundries and pet supplies.
People could leave home, but had to practice 6 feet of “social distancing.”
It’s not so different from what Gov. Kim Reynolds has done in Iowa, although the state is usually depicted as a shelter-in-place holdout, along other states led by Republicans.
Reynolds closed schools and “non-essential” businesses and encouraged social distancing.
Granted, some “essential” choices are head scratchers. Department stores are closed, but craft stores remain open. But she expanded the list Monday to include a wide variety of sites not included in her original declaration, everything from malls to indoor recreational outlets to social clubs to playgrounds to campgrounds.
The eight-member Iowa Board of Medicine, though, wants an order for Iowans “to shelter at home preferably until the threat of this virus is contained, but for a period of a minimum of two weeks, or until we are confident that our health care system can accommodate the public’s needs as the virus continues to spread.”
The Iowa Medical Society — 6,300 physicians, residents and medical students — wants Reynolds to “implement a more stringent shelter-in-place order for a period of at least two weeks,” citing a shortage of personal protective equipment — a two-day supply in some instances — and critical equipment.
“Iowa physicians live each day in fear that we are unnecessarily exposing ourselves and our families to illness as a result,” it stated. “We know that additional resources are on the way and we commend the State for its efforts to speed supplies to practices with the greatest need as quickly as it can, but greater efforts are needed.”
But Reynolds is committed to using obtuse metrics first. The Iowa Department of Public Health developed a 12-point scale involving four categories: percentage of the population greater than 65 years old; percentage of identified cases requiring hospitalization; infection rate per 100,000 in the past 14 days; and number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Points don’t kick in until topping 15% in a category. Ten points are needed for her to order shelter-in-place.
Hypothetically, the Des Moines Register reported, 17% of a state could be greater than 65 years of age; 14% of the COVID-19 cases could have resulted in hospitalization; the rate of infection could be 35 per 100,000 within 14 days; three long-term care facilities have reported outbreaks. But the matrix still doesn’t advise shelter-in-place.
Eli Perencevich, a University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine professor, said the scale relies too much on outbreaks in long-term care facilities or hospitalization.
“Instead of tracking the spread of disease to protect older Iowans, we are using them like a canary in the coal mine to determine how bad things are,” he said. “We have to wait for older people to die before implementing maximum protective measures.”
Yet the medical community isn’t monolithic on the issue.
The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics and Mercy Hospital in Iowa City recently held a news conference opposing an order, contending it would disrupt local supply chains and create a panic.
Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie and Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague implored the governor to issue an order, yet Cownie allowed municipal golf courses to remain open.
Reynolds has instituted most of the shelter-in-place conditions. But as her Monday order revealed, too much has been — and still is — “incremental.”
When and if questionable “essential” businesses are finally closed, the next step will be implementing enforcement, including fines for violators. San Francisco waited until last weekend. One person got a ticket; five businesses were admonished. It didn’t devolve into a police state.
Reynolds should ditch the matrix — a crutch public health officials have difficulty explaining. She will know soon enough when common sense dictates issuing an order.
