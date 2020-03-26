Editorial: Seniors need us more than ever

So it’s more important than ever to take care of our seniors.

Of course one of the many priorities of the currently overwhelmed local and state governments must be helping seniors who may need expanded access to meal delivery and caregivers. Churches and neighborhoods are stepping up to offer grocery runs, assistance with transportation and other support.

ll of us can do more to help our older family, friends and neighbors. Call them on the telephone. Send emails. In addition to dropping off groceries to a main desk or balcony, include photos and letters.

Don’t assume neighbors have people helping them. If there is an elderly couple living nearby, leave a note on their porch with your name, phone number and address. Let them know they can contact you if they need anything at all.

As the weather warms, seniors themselves should consider plans to meet outside at a picnic table or park, keeping some distance between each other and away from other people.

This country is not facing a short-term crisis. Social distancing could go on for months while scientists work to find treatments and a vaccine.