EDITORIAL: Schools should start early this fall

Reprinted from the Dubuque Telegraph Herald April 24.

Administrators, faculty and staff at tri-state-area schools, as well as students and their families, have had to reckon with the reality that the 2019-2020 school year is over — at least in terms of in-person classes.

Governors in all three states see no immediate end to the need for social distancing and made the decision to keep schools shuttered for the rest of the year.

As administrators deal with the myriad decisions that come with this drastic change in circumstances, some thought must be given to what next school year will look like. Students will have undoubtedly fallen behind. In many cases, those who need extra attention are least likely to be able to make progress in isolation over these months. Teachers, usually concerned about the “summer slide” as students take a three-month break each year, could be looking at a “semester slide.”

At the same time, states have waived restrictions on when the 2020-21 school year can begin. While typically schools don’t start until the third week of August or later, this year it makes sense to move up the start date. A longer school year to try to make up ground for students makes sense. A two-week period of ramping up could help students gain progress and readjust to the classroom setting.